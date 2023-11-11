Peamount United lift Women’s Premier Division trophy

SSE Airtricity Women’s Premier Division: Peamount United 6 Sligo Rovers 1

Peamount United lifted the SSE Airtricity Women’s Premier Division trophy for the fourth time in their history following a 6-1 win over Sligo Rovers at PRL Park.

Goals from Jess Fitzgerald (2), Ellen Dolan (2), Erin McLaughlin and Avril Brierley saw James O’Callaghan’s team collect their 17th win of the season and sign off in style in front of 1,059 spectators and the TG4 cameras.

The Peas had done enough to win the 2023 title with two games to spare but they showed no sign of complacency here with Freya Healy going close to scoring inside the opening minutes.

READ MORE

The home team broke the deadlock on 37 minutes when Player of the Match Fitzgerald ran on to a neat lay-off from Dolan to blast in from outside the penalty area. A quality finish from a class act.

Dolan scored their second of the game on 44 minutes when she raced on to a pass from the superb Healy and lifted the ball over the outrushing Sligo goalkeeper Amber Hardy.

Ireland WNT international McLaughlin made it 3-0 early in the second half when she converted a penalty awarded for a hand ball against Leah Kelly from Dearbhaile Beirne’s attempted cross.

Peamount’s swift counter attacking led to them scoring a fourth goal as Beirne got forward on an overlapping run and crossed for Dolan to volley in on 58 minutes.

Fitzgerald topped off a fine performance with a brilliant direct free-kick on the hour mark that flew past Hardy to make it 5-0. Sligo pulled one back through Emma Doherty when she kept her cool to slot in on 67 minutes.

Substitute Brierley added a sixth goal on 75 minutes with a stunning long-range finish to wrap up the win.

With all of the games finished, Peamount goalkeeper Niamh Reid-Burke was confirmed as the Bank of Ireland Golden Gloves award winner for most clean sheets with 11 altogether.

Elsewhere around the League, Shamrock Rovers missed out on finishing second after drawing 4-4 with Athlone Town, who saw Dana Scheriff score twice to finish as Evoke.ie Top Goalscorer with 13 goals in total.

Shelbourne won 5-1 away to Cork City with Christie Gray netting twice, Bohemians triumphed 1-0 over Treaty United courtesy of a Mia Dodd penalty and Galway United beat Wexford Youths 4-0 at Ferrycarrig Park with Abbie Callanan and Rola Olsuola scoring a brace each.

The domestic season will conclude with the Sports Direct Women’s FAI Cup Final on Sunday, November 19 in Tallaght Stadium with Athlone Town taking on holders Shelbourne.

But this night belonged to Peamount United. Champions of the SSE Airtricity Women’s Premier Division for 2023.

Peamount United: Niamh Reid-Burke; Lauryn O’Callaghan (Shannon Thomas 83), Jetta Berrill, Chloe Moloney (Mia McGonnell 64), Dearbaile Beirne; Karen Duggan, Jess Fitzgerald; Freya Healy (Becky Watkins 56), Sadhbh Doyle, Erin McLaughlin (Louise Masterson 83); Ellen Dolan (Avril Brierley 64).

Sligo Rovers: Amber Hardy; Leah Kelly (Ciara Henry 67), Eimear Lafferty (Alannah Roddy 68), Sarah Kiernan, Alice Lillie; Casey Howe (Katie Melly 82), Lauren Boles (Kate Nugent 86), Emma Hansberry (Jessica Casey 81), Keri Loughrey, Jodie Loughrey; Emma Doherty.

Referee: Mark Houlihan.