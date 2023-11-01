Northern Ireland to host Republic at Windsor Park in Women’s Nations League

A general view of Windsor Park, Belfast. The Irish FA have confirmed that Northern Ireland’s final Women’s Nations League fixture against the Republic of Ireland will take place there. Photograph: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

The Irish FA have confirmed that the Republic of Ireland’s final Women’s Nations League fixture against Northern Ireland will take place at the National Football Stadium at Windsor Park.

The rivals will meet in Group B1 on Tuesday, December 5th at the National Stadium, where the Northern Ireland senior women’s team last played in April 2022 against England in a World Cup qualifier.

Northern Ireland are currently third in the group having picked up one win and one draw, while the Republic sit top having won all four of their games and sealed promotion to League A after beating Albania 1-0 on Tuesday.

The Republic are 24th in the Fifa World Rankings, with Northern Ireland 47th.