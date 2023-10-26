Ireland continue to drop down Fifa world rankings

Ireland have slipped three places farther down the Fifa world rankings to 58th after the latest standings have been announced.

Stephen Kenny’s side lost to Greece 2-0 at home in Euro 2024 qualifying, and then beat Gibraltar 4-0 in the last international break. They lost five out of their seven games in qualification.

When Kenny took the reins from Mick McCarthy in 2020, the senior men’s side were ranked 34th but a steady decline in results nudges Irish football closer to their worst ever Fifa ranking of 70th.

Ireland’s highest ever ranking was sixth, while they entered the top 10 on three occasions between 1991 and 2002. Their lowest ranking this century was 67th in 2013.

At 58th in the world, they are the 28th highest ranked team in Europe, as their hopes of qualifying for Euro 2024 have all but gone.

Argentina are on top of the rankings, with France, Brazil, England and Belgium in the top five places.

Scotland are in 34th place while Wales moved up to 28th after beating Croatia. Northern Ireland are down to 75th, having dropped one place.

In the women’s rankings, Ireland remain an impressive 24th place ahead of Nations League games home and away against Albania this week.