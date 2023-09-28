Blackburn boss Jon Dahl Tomasson praises ‘intelligent’ Irish teenager Andrew Moran

Blackburn Rovers' Andrew Moran celebrates scoring his side's third goal during the Carabao Cup third-round match against Cardiff City at Ewood Park. Photograph: Alex Dodd/CameraSport via Getty Images

Blackburn Rovers manager Jon Dahl Tomasson praised “intelligent” Andrew Moran after the 19-year-old Dubliner netted his first goals in English football to help them beat Cardiff 5-2 in the Carabao Cup third round on Wednesday night.

The former Bray Wanderers midfielder, on loan from Brighton, lit up a pulsating encounter that started with Jake Garrett’s third cup goal of the season giving Rovers the lead before Ireland international Callum Robinson’s piledriver levelled matters.

Moran’s influence began when setting up Arnor Sigurdsson to score for the second consecutive game before Kion Etete’s turn and finish brought Cardiff a second equaliser.

Rovers pulled away in the second half with Ireland under-21 international Moran confidently slotting home in the 49th minute before winning a penalty that Runar Alex Runarsson saved to deny Sigurdsson.

Moran curled in a brilliant fourth before setting up Dilan Markanday to stroke home the fifth.

Blackburn boss Tomasson said: “[Moran is] a great player, first of all. He scores goals, he can give assists.

“He’s intelligent, his flair on the ball is extremely good, to carry the ball, he’s good to play one or two touches. He works hard for the team.

“A young boy, young man, who is also very driven. He wants to become better, he is very ambitious. So we are very pleased with Andy.”