Evan Ferguson ruled out of Ireland’s qualifiers against France and the Netherlands

Brighton and Hove Albion's Evan Ferguson after his team's win over Newcastle. Photograph: Steven Paston/PA

Republic of Ireland striker Evan Ferguson has been ruled out of the two upcoming Euro 2024 qualifiers against France and the Netherlands.

The Brighton and Hove Albion forward sustained a knee injury in the 3-0 win over Newcastle United on Saturday, where he scored a hat-trick before being replaced in the 81st minute with the result already secured.

Ferguson reported for international duty on Sunday but after assessment from the Ireland medical team, the 18 year-old has been ruled out of both fixtures.

The rest of the squad will travel to Paris later on Tuesday ahead of the match against France on Thursday, September 7th.

John Egan also remains an injury concern, when he arrived into Irish camp on Sunday the Irish medical team sent the Sheffield United captain for a scan on knee and ankle damage he sustained against Everton on Saturday.