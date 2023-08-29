FAI parts company with manager Vera Pauw after six-hour board meeting

Vera Pauw’s time as senior women’s manager of the Republic of Ireland team has come to an end after four years and a first-ever Women’s World Cup qualification.

The Football Association of Ireland decided the fate of the 60-year-old at a marathon six-hour board meeting on Tuesday evening in which a Women’s World Cup review was discussed.

In September 2019 she was appointed manager, replacing Colin Bell, and in October 2022 Pauw became only the third Ireland manager after Jack Charlton and Mick McCarthy to reach a World Cup. In a competitive showing her team drew with Nigeria, losing narrowly to Olympic champions Canada, and eventual semi-finalists and hosts Australia in their three group games.

The news comes just weeks before Ireland’s first-ever women’s international at the Aviva Stadium, against Northern Ireland on September 23rd.

Pauw has previously managed the national teams of Scotland, the Netherlands, Russia and South Africa. As a player she was the first women’s Dutch player to play professionally outside the country, and won 89 caps for her country.

In a statement released late on Tuesday night the FAI said: “At the meeting of the FAI board, the board has decided that Ireland Women’s National Team manager Vera Pauw will not be offered a new contract after the expiry of her current contract at the end of this month.”

FAI chief executive Jonathan Hill commented: “On behalf of the Football Association of Ireland, we would like to thank Vera for her hard work and commitment over the past four years and wish her well for the future. In particular, I wish to acknowledge the role she played in leading Ireland to the Fifa Women’s World Cup 2023 where our women’s team made history and inspired a nation.

“The future is bright for women and girls’ football and our focus now is building upon the work done by Vera and the historic achievements of our women’s team, which we see as a platform to support the next phase of the journey for the team, and more broadly the development of women and girls’ football in this country.”

