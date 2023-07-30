Ireland could still do Australia and Canada a favour in this last match – as long as Nigeria don’t catch fire

REPUBLIC OF IRELAND v NIGERIA

Suncorp Stadium, 8pm (11am Irish time) – Live RTÉ2

One heavyweight football nation is going home as Ireland provide a nuggety subplot in Group B. Australia versus Canada, the hosts against the Olympic champions, should deliver the snapshot moment at this World Cup so far, with split screens from Melbourne and Suncorp at the ready.

Plain and simple, Ireland are out, but they can spoil the tournament for 26 million Aussies, 38 million Canadians or 213 million Nigerians.

Sam Kerr will finally appear at this women’s World Cup just as the game’s greatest-ever goalscorer, Christine Sinclair, makes one last stand.

Australia versus Canada has the makings of an instant classic. If the Matildas prevail, Fifa and Australia can breathe a sigh of relief. It would be an unmitigated disaster for both co-hosts to exit stage left at the group stages. New Zealand are already gone. Local viewing figures would collapse in on themselves.

Again, the task is simple, beat the Canadians and the Aussies are through. Both Canada and Nigeria only need a point to progress. If Australia and Canada draw all eyes switch to Brisbane where a 2-0 Ireland victory would save the hosts and the Olympic champions.

Amid all the guaranteed tension, Ireland can run free. Attack. Play ball.

Slight problem. The camp is visibly creaking, with Vera Pauw openly criticising the FAI. It is beyond messy now. Some on-field distraction is needed, again.

Beware Nigeria’s lethal leader Asisat Oshoala. The prolific Barcelona forward has been struggling for fitness, but she came off the bench last Thursday to sink Australia with a finish that displayed her rare technique.

[ Women’s World Cup round-up: Coach Klimkova proud of New Zealand despite exit ]

So follows the last of the first-time experiences for Ireland at a World Cup, with nothing to play for but pride and legacy. That should guarantee an emotionally charged first-half performance but they could easily fall off a cliff both physically and mentally thereafter.

But this remains a unique story for the Irish women. A progressive story too.

The numbers speak for themselves. Twenty-one years ago, on a June morning, RTÉ's average viewing figures when Ireland played Cameroon at the Japan World Cup were 735,000. On July 20th, 2023, more than 500,000 Irish people tuned into the national broadcaster for the tournament opener against hosts Australia.

Tallaght natives Robbie Keane and Katie McCabe have both scored at World Cups, again two decades apart, with the numbers who witnessed each monumental moment surprisingly similar.

An average of 691,000 tuned into the 1-1 draw with Germany in Ibaraki in 2002, while 550,600 watched McCabe’s goal from a corner in the 2-1 loss to a ruthless Canadian side. There ended the World Cup lesson.

The worry now is Pauw’s football periodisation methods will be exposed as Irish players visibly wilt, like they did in the second half against Canada. Particularly Denise O’Sullivan, who is injured, and the outstanding Sinead Farrelly.

“The team is very fit,” said Pauw. “We can push to the last second. We’ve showed that. The fatigue was not in a way that we couldn’t press any more.

“This team is so fit and the programme that the FAI has put on for us has helped in that immensely, because before we wouldn’t be able to, at this level, play 90-plus minutes with that pressure.”

Still, nobody has circumnavigated the continent of Australia more than this 52-strong Ireland group of players, support staff and officials.

[ Ireland’s World Cup clash with Canada most-viewed women’s sports event in Irish television history ]

“I have no doubt we can go on in the second half and those [air] miles, yeah we had the short straw, so we don’t make a point of that.”

It is definitely an issue. An Irish hangover is inevitable. The mounting injuries are instructive: Heather Payne’s hamstring, Louise Quinn’s foot and O’Sullivan’s ankle and shin, and that’s before considering the deficit in motivation and the fact that Nigeria caught fire to beat Australia 3-2 last Thursday.

“They are extremely direct, super fast and very skilful,” said Pauw. “They are powerful individually and their directness gives them moments where they break through. And that makes the difference. They are physically very good.

“This is our final game in the Fifa Women’s World Cup and we want it to be our best game. The aim is to win to give something back to our amazing fans around the world who have given us such incredible support. We also have a responsibility to do our best for the competition, as the result of our game has a bearing on both Australia and Canada.”

Ireland might spoil the Canadian dream either way, as Nigeria can still progress after losing if Australia topple the Olympic champions. It will all work itself out.

IRELAND (possible): Brosnan; Payne, Fahey, Louise Quinn, Connolly, McCabe; Farrelly, O’Sullivan, Agg, Lucy Quinn; Carusa.

NIGERIA (possible): Chamaka Nnadozie; Michelle Alozie, Osinachi Ohale, Oluwatosin Demehin, Ashleigh Plumptre; Halimatu Ayinde, Christy Ucheibe, Uchenna Kanu, Rasheedat Ajibade; Asisat Oshoala.

Referee: Katia García (Mexico)