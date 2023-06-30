Karen Duggan: Vera Pauw has made a big mistake in omitting Kiernan and Finn

I’m almost reluctant to talk about the players who were left out of our World Cup squad instead of focusing on those who made it, because their inclusion in the group that will represent Ireland in our first ever major tournament deserves to be celebrated.

And when I look through the squad of 23, I see so many warriors in there, leaders too, people like Niamh Fahey, Katie McCabe, Denise O’Sullivan, Megan Connolly and Louise Quinn, all of whom I had the pleasure of playing with. And I couldn’t be happier for them. They richly deserve this reward for everything they have given down the years.

But... bear with me, briefly at least: I’m at a loss to understand the exclusion of two players from that squad: Jamie Finn and Leanne Kiernan.

Finn has been demoted to “travelling reserve” status, Kiernan won’t make it to the World Cup at all, and I can’t understand why.

Yes, of course, Vera Pauw has earned the right to select whomever she chooses, but I just can’t see the logic in her leaving out this pair.

In Finn’s case, I would go so far as to say that she’s been robbed, though that’s little consolation for her.

She started six of our nine World Cup qualifying games, she’s someone who Pauw felt she could rely on for all that time – and yet there are people going to the World Cup who’ve barely played for Ireland at all.

Finn is a consistent starter for Birmingham City, so that can’t be an excuse that might be used for other omitted players. She’s versatile and she’s never put a foot wrong. I just don’t get it. This is so hard on her.

But in more recent times, having been a firm favourite of Pauw in the earlier days, she got few opportunities to prove that she could still do a job for Ireland.

Everyone selected deserves, in their own way, to be there and it’s a testament to the hard graft it takes to get to the level this current squad operate at. Still, it’s mad to think that the friendly against Zambia seemed to be so heavily weighted in Pauw’s eyes. Ciara Grant got to play and Finn didn’t – Ciara’s on the plane, Jamie’s not. Izzy Atkinson got to play, Tara O’Hanlon didn’t. Izzy’s on the plane, Tara’s not. Izzy, who wasn’t even in the initial squad for that game, is now in the World Cup squad.

What a statement she made for herself during that camp. A lesson somewhere in there in mental resilience and seizing opportunities when they present themselves. Similarly, Claire O’Riordan’s goalscoring display certainly nudged her name up the selection list. I’m delighted for the Limerick woman.

Kiernan? No, just don’t get it either.

That she isn’t even a “travelling reserve” is bizarre. Instead, we’re bringing a fourth goalkeeper. Who has never been capped. Like, why? There is just no need, and no part of me can fathom what the Irish goalkeeping coach says about his need for four ‘keepers when we have no cover for the already sparse striker cohort.

Sophie Whitehouse’s inclusion on that reserve list – while of course a great achievement for her – is at the expense of people who are devastated at being left out, not least Kiernan who has worked her arse off to get back to a point of fitness.

It looks like Katie McCabe will be used at left wing-back, based on Pauw’s comments on Wednesday, rather than seeing her further up the field. That’s a real pity because when Katie plays with freedom, it’s a sight to behold.

There are two more friendlies to come, and three weeks before our first World Cup game, so Kiernan had time to get to the fitness levels that Pauw said she hadn’t yet reached after her injury. She was never going to start in our games, Pauw has never been convinced by her, but she had the potential to be a brilliant impact sub for us. She could have brought to this squad what no other player could.

So, predictably enough, we’re now short on firepower, which tells us how we will play at this World Cup. But that solidity in defence is the backbone on which this team is built, it’s what’s got us to the World Cup. I just thought that there was an opportunity with Kiernan to bring something a little bit extra, but that the squad is heavily weighted towards defensive players isn’t a huge shock.

Kiernan’s absence will, I think, be felt even more with the loss of Megan Campbell’s set-piece prowess. Now that that’s gone, we’re very much looking at McCabe producing some magic. It would be nice if the load was shared a little bit more. And it looks like she will be used at left wing-back, based on Pauw’s comments on Wednesday, rather than seeing her further up the field. That’s a real pity because when Katie plays with freedom, it’s a sight to behold.

The talk is that our attacking three will be Kyra Carusa, with Sinead Farrelly and Marissa Sheva either side. A whole new unit that has only played together once. Hardly ideal on the eve of the World Cup, but that’s just a symptom of the change since qualification, when the new passports arrived and the chatter about squad selection became almost relentless.

Having been in and out of the team since she joined the squad, I’d have no problems with Carusa being the starting striker, she’s a proven goalscorer, the only surprising thing for me is that it took us this long to utilise her.

One other disappointment, though, apart from Finn and Kiernan’s omissions, is that we haven’t utilised the “spare” training player to include a younger player. Someone like Leanne, who’s only 24, or Tara O’Hanlon and Erin McLaughlin. Giving them that chance of working with the squad at the highest level would have given them invaluable experience and helped prepare them for the challenges ahead. The Nations League, after all, starts in September, the Euro qualifiers not long after that.

This qualification can’t be a one-hit wonder, we need sustainability, we need a cycle of players coming through. This must only be the start.

But, despite all the grumbles, we should salute those who made the squad. History-makers, all of them. The World Cup? Bring it on.