LIVE Ireland v Zambia: International friendly

11 mins: Can see the pace of Kundananji there as her cross is cut out for a corner. Zambia have had a good start to the game, Ireland a bit nervous looking.

Ireland 0 Zambia 0

8 mins: Watch out for Racheal Kundananji for Zambia, who has scored a number of goals in the Spanish league for Madrid CFF. Zambia qualified for the World Cup, also making their debut. They’re in a group with Spain, Costa Rica and Japan. They have had a good spell of possession here.

3 mins: Heather Payne wins a free kick after a nice nutmeg on the wing. A scramble in the box before O’Riordan swings it over the bar.

Ireland 0 Zambia 0

Hello and welcome to live coverage of the international friendly between Ireland and Zambia in Tallaght. Ireland are preparing for the Women’s World Cup and it gives a good opportunity for Ireland to prepare for the World Cup. Here is the Ireland starting team:

STARTING XI | Ireland v Zambia



Saoirse Noonan, Abbie Larkin and Leanne Kiernan make up our front three 👊



Louise Quinn will lead us out 🫡#COYGIG | #WeAreOne | #OUTBELIEVE pic.twitter.com/tYMRHshB1I — Ireland Football ⚽️🇮🇪 (@IrelandFootball) June 22, 2023

Ireland team: Brosnan; Payne, Quinn (c), Fahey, O’Riordan, Atkinson; Connolly, Littljohn, Larkin, Kiernan; Noonan

Zambia team: Nali; Soko, Mweemba, Belemu, Musesa; Mapepa, S Banda, Kundananji, Chanda, Banda (c), Katongo