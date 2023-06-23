Dara O’Shea joins Burnley on four-year deal in return to Premier League

O'Shea joins Burnley on a deal that will keep him at Turf Moor until 2027. Photograph: Simon Marper/PA

Dara O’Shea has joined Burnley on a four-year deal that will see the Ireland international make a return to Premier League football.

The newly-promoted Premier League side confirmed the signing on Friday afternoon.

Dublin native O’Shea leaves West Bromwich Albion, a club where he made 107 appearances after signing in 2017.

In a statement released on Burnley’s website, O’Shea expressed excitement at the move to Turf Moor.

“It feels great to be here and I really can’t wait to get going.

“Burnley were the outstanding team last season and they achieved exceptional things.

“I want to improve as a player first and foremost and I want to help the club achieve their goals.

“I’m at the stage of my career now when I want to push myself. I want to be the best I can be and this is the club that can help me do that and I can help them too,” he said.

Burnley manager Vincent Kompany said O’Shea would be a “great addition” to his side.

“It’s great to welcome Dara to Burnley and we know he can play a big part in the progression of our football club. Strong at the back as well as confident moving forward, a leader with experience and knowledge of playing at the highest level.”

Last season, O’Shea became a staple in Carlos Corberán’s West Brom side, making 37 appearances for the Baggies in the Championship, scoring twice.

O’Shea last played in the Premier League during the 2020/21 season. He played 28 times in the league that season, which ultimately saw the club relegated again to the Championship.

In the same season, O’Shea made his debut for the senior international team, a 1-0 defeat to Finland away from home in the Nations League in October 2020. He was later named FAI Young Player of the Year for 2020.

He has amassed 19 international caps.

While still contracted to West Brom, O’Shea played for both Hereford and Exeter in season-long loan deals.