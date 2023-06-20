Fifa to examine alleged racist incident involving Kuwait team that saw Ireland players abandon friendly

The Republic of Ireland Under-21s’ match against Kuwait Under-22s in Austria was called off after an allegation that a Kuwaiti player racially abused one of Ireland’s substitutes. File photograph: ©INPHO/Giuseppe Fama

Fifa is set to examine reports on two separate instances of alleged racism in international matches played on Monday.

The Republic of Ireland Under-21s’ match against Kuwait Under-22s in Austria was called off after an allegation that a Kuwaiti player racially abused one of Ireland’s substitutes.

The senior international between New Zealand and Qatar, also in Austria, was cut short after the New Zealand Football Association said one of its players, Michael Boxall, had a racist remark directed at him in the first half by a Qatari opponent.

Even though the Ireland match was a tier two friendly and not requiring formal Fifa approval to be played, the fact that the Football Association of Ireland said in a tweet on Monday evening it would be reporting the matter to Fifa would oblige the game’s global governing body to investigate.

READ MORE

The New Zealand match was played under Fifa jurisdiction, meaning the referee’s report will be sent to the global governing body as a matter of course. Fifa would be expected to take a tough stance if one or both of the allegations are found proven.

Fifa president Gianni Infantino said last week: “It’s very important not just to talk about racism and discrimination, but to take action in a decisive and convincing manner – zero tolerance. There is no football if there is racism – so let’s stop the games.

“The referees have this opportunity in Fifa competitions as we have this process for stopping the game, and actions have to be taken at every level, at national level as well.”

Infantino made the remarks after meeting with the Brazil squad in Barcelona, including Real Madrid forward Vinicius Junior who has been on the receiving end of repeated racial abuse in Spain this year.

[ Ireland under-21s walk off pitch and abandon friendly after ‘racist remark’ ]

The Football Association of Ireland posted a tweet on Monday which read: “The FAI regrets to announce that today’s Under-21 international against Kuwait has been abandoned after a racist remark was made by a Kuwaiti player towards one of our substitutes.

“The FAI does not tolerate any racism towards any of our players or staff and will be reporting this serious matter to Fifa and Uefa.”

The Kuwaiti federation published a tweet in which Olympic football team director Jarrah Al Ateeqi claimed the match had been abandoned “due to roughness and excessive tension between the players”.

NZF’s chief executive, Andrew Pragnell, said: “Certainly we want to reach out to Fifa on this. You know they have recently established a task force around racism; more needs to be done to protect players from racial attacks on the field. There’s been some evolution; we don’t think it’s moving fast enough so we want to contribute to that.”

Video of the New Zealand friendly showed multiple All Whites players remonstrating with a Qatar player shortly after a free-kick was awarded. After a long discussion with New Zealand’s captain, Joe Bell, the referee, Manuel Schüttengruber, blew for half-time with New Zealand leading 1-0. Pragnell said NZF needed to get a better understanding of why match officials took no action.

“I think when someone receives significant racial abuse, multiple people hear it, there’s multiple witnesses to something like that and nothing can be done then we’ve got a bigger problem and maybe it’s time we look at the rules,” he said.