Delighted Jurgen Klopp hails Liverpool’s best performance of the season

Jurgen Klopp said Liverpool turned in their best display of the season after a thumping 6-1 win at troubled relegation battlers Leeds.

Klopp’s side halted a five-game winless run in all competitions in emphatic fashion as Leeds were put to the sword at Elland Road.

Mohamed Salah and Diogo Jota both fired doubles after Cody Gakpo had given Liverpool the lead, while substitute Darwin Nunez completed the rout in the final minute.

Luis Sinisterra reduced the deficit for Leeds when making it 2-1 early in the second half, but it was brief respite as Liverpool clicked into top gear.

READ MORE

Klopp said: “The moment in the game I enjoyed the most was the 92nd minute. It’s already 6-1 and we lose the ball and we had four players chasing.

“From a counter-pressing point of view that was definitely the best game we’ve played this season, in possession probably as well.

“We were calm in the decisive moments to pass exceptional balls. I think Mo’s second was super play. Curtis (Jones) to Robbo (Andrew Robertson), then Cody (Gakpo) and then the ball to Mo. That was really good.

“There were lots of good moments. Last goal, sensational pass from Trent (Alexander-Arnold) and Darwin (Nunez) can finish it off. It was a good game.”

Liverpool had taken two points from their four previous Premier League games and lost in the Champions League at Real Madrid since their record-breaking 7-0 win against Manchester United early last month.

They remain in eighth place, three points adrift of the Europa League places, and Klopp said he had “no clue where we can end up this season”.

“We’ve played a really bad season, but some things are not really to explain,” the German added.

“Some things are, some things aren’t. Some things are definitely not acceptable, but now we can put in good performances we can understand what is possible.

“That’s really important for me and that’s why I don’t think where we can push to, I just want us to play top football and win games and we’ll see where we end up.”

Leeds appear to be in free-fall after conceding 11 goals in their last two games, following up their 5-1 home defeat to Crystal Palace eight days ago with another devastating loss.

They have now conceded 60 league goals this season, more than any other side, and remain two points above the drop zone with seven games to play.

Head coach Javi Gracia admitted his side’s latest humbling was one of the low points of his managerial career.

“It’s hard to manage, of course,” Gracia said. “I don’t remember in my career if in two games in a row I conceded five, then six goals. I don’t remember that.

“It’s hard to manage, but I’m here to try to give my best, to try to help the team, to help the club and that is what I’m going to do.”