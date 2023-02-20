Ireland line up Zambia friendly at Tallaght Stadium ahead of World Cup

Aoife Mannion in action during the Republic of Ireland training camp at theDama de Noche Football Centre in Marbella on Monday. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

Vera Pauw’s Republic of Ireland side have lined up a friendly international against Zambia at Tallaght Stadium on Thursday, June 22nd in the build-up to this summer’s World Cup.

It will be the first meeting with the African side, with Ireland playing Nigeria in their third and final group game in the tournament in Brisbane on July 31st. Zambia finished third in the Africa Cup of Nations – beating Nigeria 1-0 in their third-place game – to secure a spot at this summer’s main tournament, where they will make their World Cup debut.

Ireland will also face France at Tallaght Stadium on July 6th ahead of their departure for the World Cup.

Ireland are currently in a training camp in Spain, which involved a behind-closed-doors game against Germany last Friday and a friendly international with China on Wednesday.