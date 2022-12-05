LIVE Brazil v South Korea: World Cup last 16

Pelé has sent the Brazil team a message of support from hospital as the prepare for today’s game.

He wrote on Twitter: “In 1958, I walked the streets thinking about fulfilling the promise I made to my father. I know that today many have made similar promises and are also going in search of their first World Cup.

“I’ll be watching the game from hospital and I’ll be rooting for each one of you. Good luck!”

Em 1958, eu caminhava pelas ruas pensando em cumprir a promessa que fiz ao meu pai. Sei que hoje muitos fizeram promessas parecidas e também vão em busca da sua primeira Copa do Mundo.



Assistirei ao jogo do hospital e estarei torcendo muito por cada um de vocês. Boa sorte! 🇧🇷 pic.twitter.com/3CRI8v6H55 — Pelé (@Pele) December 5, 2022

Refreshed Brazil are expecting to be back to their formidable best, writes Sid Lowe. The A team is back tonight. There were only two full days between Brazil’s last group match and this knockout tie and, using Poland as the example, Tite explained that their fitness analysts had seen a 40 per cent drop in intensity in the third game, and that eight players had physical problems.

“It’s very tough for the human body,” he said. That rest allowed his players to come into this tie with almost a week’s break between starting games, Neymar and Danilo are back in the side.

Team news:

Neymar returns to the Brazil line-up after missing the previous two games through injury. Danilo also returns but Eder Militao keeps his place in defence, with Alex Sandro missing.

Brazil: Alisson; Eder Militao, Thiago Silva (captain), Marquinhos, Danilo, Casemiro, Lucas Paqueta, Neymar, Vinicius Jr., Raphinha, Richarlison.

South Korea: Kim Seung-gyu, Kim Moon-hwan, Kim Min-jae, Kim Young-gwon, Kim Jin-su, Lee Jae-sung, Jung Woo-young, Jeong Woo-yeong, Hwang In-beom, Son Heung-min (captain), Hwang Hee-chan, Cho Gue-sung.

Hello and welcome to live coverage of Brazil against South Korea in the World Cup last 16 at Stadium 974 in Qatar. Neymar is back and will he inspire Brazil to a quarter-final place against Croatia. South Korea will be looking for Tottenham’s Son Heung-min to do the same for them. Kickoff at 7pm.