Raheem Sterling misses England clash with Senegal due to family matter

Raheem Sterling will miss England’s World Cup last-16 clash against Senega as he deals with a family matter. Photograph: Paul Ellis/AFP via Getty Images

Raheem Sterling will miss England’s World Cup last-16 clash against Senegal. The Chelsea winger was expected to be among Gareth Southgate’s substitutes at the Al Bayt Stadium on Sunday evening but he will be absent as he deals with a family matter.

Sterling scored in England’s opening 6-2 win over Iran and retained his place for the goalless draw against the United States before dropping to the bench for the Group B finale over Wales.

The England Twitter account posted: “Raheem Sterling is not available for selection for the #ThreeLions tonight as he is dealing with a family matter.”

[ England v Senegal: Follow all the action on our Live Blog ]

England made just one change for the game as Bukayo Saka was preferred in attack to three-goal Marcus Rashford.

READ MORE

Saka, who netted a brace against Iran, was rested against Wales, where Rashford also scored twice in a 3-0 victory.

But England boss Gareth Southgate opted to recall Arsenal man Saka, with Phil Foden and Jordan Henderson retaining their places in the side.

Senegal were without Everton midfielder Idrissa Gueye through suspension and showed two alterations from the 2-1 win over Ecuador which saw them through to the knock-out stage for the first time in 20 years.

Leicester’s Nampalys Mendy replaced Gueye with Krepin Diatta also coming in – while Chelsea pair Edouard Mendy and Kalidou Koulibaly were named in the side, along with Watford winger Ismaila Sarr.

ENGLAND: Pickford, Walker, Stones, Maguire, Shaw, Henderson, Rice, Bellingham, Saka, Kane, Foden.

Subs: Grealish, Rashford, Trippier, Pope, Phillips, Dier, Coady, Alexander-Arnold, Mount, Ramsdale, Wilson, Maddison, Gallagher.

SENEGAL: Edouard Mendy, Sabaly, Koulibaly, Diallo, Jakobs, Ciss, Nampalys Mendy, Ndiaye, Diatta, Ismaila Sarr, Dia.

Subs: Seny Dieng, Formose Mendy, Cisse, Jackson, Moussa N’Diaye, Ballo-Toure, Pape Sarr, Diedhiou, Ahmadou Dieng, Gomis, Name, Loum N’Diaye, Pape Gueye.

Referee: Ivan Barton (El Salvador).