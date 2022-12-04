World Cup last-16 live - England vs Senegal

Despite England’s fast start, it’s the Senegal faithful making all the noise early doors

10 mins: Bellingham fires one in across the area but no one is home to steer it home. Saka was closest but he didn’t angle his run towards goal, much to the frustration of Bellingham who wanted to see him target the back post.

9 mins: Nervy from Diallo, very nervy. Saka catches him in possession inside his own box but he uses his body to shepherd the ball back to Mendy in the net. He needed to be careful there as he could easily have hauled Saka to deck such was the contact he made with him.

8 mins: England work an intricate set-play with plenty of moving parts of a short free-kick. The ball is eventually played over the top to Rice at the far post. His volley back into the area presents a chance for Maguire to attack it but Senegal do enough to clear.

4 mins: CHANCE! Dia gets on the end of a through ball that bisects Maguire and Stones beautifully. He has a chance to pull the trigger inside the box but takes an extra touch, one which lets Maguire come back and poke the ball away. What a chance that was and Dia couldn’t even get his shot away.

4 mins: Henderson tries to link up with Foden after earlier pressing Mendy into an error in his own half. The pass is long and rolls out of play.

3 mins: England respond to the early press with a lengthy period of possession. Senegal decide this time not to pressure high up the pitch, instead patiently waiting for a loose ball forward from Walker which is picked off.

1 min: Senegal kick things off. Koulibaly immediately gets on the ball as the African side goes straight to their talisman, building out from the back before forcing Pickford into a rushed clearance.

Right then. The anthems are done and we are nearly good to go in Qatar. Ivan Barton, aged just 31, from El Savador is today’s referee. Apparently he’s a chemistry teacher in the day job!

The numbers point to a fascinating clash in terms of style. Senegal rely far more on crosses into the box for their goal-threat but England have a better record in aerial duels at the tournament so far.

Hear from Phil Foden ahead of this one who has fast become a key man in this England attack.

Phil Foden says Gareth Southgate told him all England attackers would get their chance at this World Cup.#BBCFootball #BBCWorldCup pic.twitter.com/BjagO04ijD — Match of the Day (@BBCMOTD) December 4, 2022

And here is the Senegal XI that will look to cause a historic upset, led by Koulibaly at the back.

Welcome to live coverage of England vs Senegal! The winner gets the reward of playing Kylian Mbappé and France in the quarters...

Before then, here is the team news. Bukayo Saka replacing Marcus Rashford for England is the main talking point in their line-up. Phil Foden unsurprisingly keeps his place.