Rest more important than result against Tunisia, says France’s Deschamps

France coach Didier Deschamps stood by his decision to drastically reshuffle his team for their final Group D game against Tunisia on Wednesday, stressing that key players had recharged their batteries for the knockout phase.

Deschamps made nine changes from the team who snatched the qualification for the last 16 with a 2-1 win against Denmark, with notably Kylian Mbappe, Ousmane Dembele and Antoine Griezmann starting on the bench in what ended with a 1-0 defeat.

While the defending champions were almost guaranteed top spot in Group D, there is almost no positive to draw from a match in which they were largely overwhelmed with only Ibrahima Konate showing his talent at centre back.

“We have 24 players. The 24 won the first two games and the 24 lost the third one,” Deschamps told a news conference. It will serve us for the next game. Some of the players will have recharged the batteries.”

France will face Poland at 3pm on Sunday in the last 16.

“There were reasons for the players to be rested. Games are now 100-minutes long. These are my choices, and I stand by them. Regardless of the result, we would have to play in four days,” he explained.

Marcus Thuram was expected to start but Deschamps said he was one of the players who had a “problem”.

Benjamin Pavard, who produced a woeful display in the first game, a 4-1 win over Australia, was also thought to start at right back but Deschamps gave Axel Disasi his first cap instead.

“I’ve had discussions with him and he is not in the right conditions, the right frame of mind. You will tell me it’s physical, it’s psychological... he was not helped by his performance in the first game, I made this choice,” Deschamps said, refusing to elaborate.

“I know I haven’t put the players in the best conditions but we can’t reach all our goals and the main thing is to qualify for the last 16.”