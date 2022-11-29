LIVE England v Wales and USA v Iran: World Cup Group B updates

3 mins: High tempo start to USA-Iran as Pulisic runs through the middle but is well tackled. No chances yet in Wales-England.

England 0 Wales 0. USA 0 Iran 0

Time for the national anthems, attention has been on Iran all tournament after they refused to sing the anthem before the game against England, while the Iranian crowd jeered the anthem. Considerable jeering and booing in the stadium for the Iranian anthem again it sounds like, the players mumble along though.

Gareth Southgate came under pressure for not bringing Manchester City forward Phil Foden off the bench as the English failed to score against USA. Well today Foden gets his chance up front. Jacob Steinberg wrote this earlier in the week:

The teams for today’s games:

Wales: Danny Ward, Neco Williams, Ben Davies, Chris Mepham, Joe Rodon, Joe Allen, Aaron Ramsey, Gareth Bale, Dan James, Ethan Ampadu, Kieffer Moore

England: Jordan Pickford, Kyle Walker, John Stones, Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw, Declan Rice, Jude Bellingham, Jordan Henderson, Harry Kane, Marcus Rashford, Phil Foden

Iran: Alireza Beiranvand, Ehsan Hajsafi, Milad Mohammadi, Saeid Ezatolahi, Morteza Pouraliganji, Ali Gholizadeh, Majid Hosseini, Ahmad Nourollahi, Ramin Rezaeian, Mehdi Taremi, Sardar Azmoun

United States: Matt Turner, Sergino Dest, Cameron Carter-Vickers, Tim Ream, Antonee Robinson, Tyler Adams, Yunus Musah, Weston McKennie, Christian Pulisic, Tim Weah, Josh Sargent

Some points to pick out - Plenty of changes for England, notable include Kyle Walker fit to play at right-back and Phil Foden back in the line-up. Bale and Ramsey start for Wales. Beiranvand back in goal for Iran after a head injury. Josh Sargent starts for the USA after not playing against England.

Tensions have been simmering between Iran and USA in the build-up to the game as the USA manager Gregg Berhalter quizzed on political situation by Iran’s media. “Everything from censorship to American racism and the presence of the US fleet in the Persian gulf was thrown at him. It was an experience he will never have had before and few coaches will encounter.” USA captain got similar treatment in the press conference, corrected on his pronunciation of Iran. Watch here:

Tyler Adams mispronounced Iran and was called out by an Iranian journalist - who followed up with a question on discrimination in the United States.



His response: An all time classy answer- Captain & Leader. #USMNT 👏 pic.twitter.com/pELQmBttPl — Stu Holden (@stuholden) November 28, 2022

And the USA manager report here:

Hello and welcome to live coverage of World Cup Group B where England will play Wales and USA will play Iran, with places in the last 16 at stake. England are more or less through, barring a four-goal hammering to Wales. But they will want to win to ensure topping the group and avoid the Netherlands in the next round. For Iran, a draw may do against USA, for USA they must beat Iran to go through. Here are the permutations:

