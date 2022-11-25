LIVE England v USA: World Cup Group B

The teams for today’s game. Gareth Southgate has named an unchanged side, understandable considering the team’s comprehensive victory over Iran. For USA, Gregg Berhalter selects Haji Wright over Josh Sargent.

England: Jordan Pickford; Kieran Trippier, Harry Maguire, John Stones, Luke Shaw; Declan Rice, Jude Bellingham, Mason Mount: Bukayo Saka, Harry Kane, Raheem Sterling.

USA: Matt Turner; Sergino Dest, Walker Zimmerman, Tim Ream, Antonee Robinson; Tyler Adams, Yunus Musah, Weston McKennie; Timothy Weah, Haki Wright, Christian Pulisic.

Earlier today in Group B, Iran shocked Wales with a late double strike after Wales goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey was sent off. It was a well-deserved victory for Iran, who had 21 shots in the game and could have scored a couple before Rouzbeh Cheshmi’s brilliant strike broke the deficit. The match report is here:

[ World Cup: Iran shock Wales with late double strike ]

That superb strike is here:

The result meant that England will go through with a win tonight. USA can put fate in their hands with a victory over England, but will ultimately their progression will now come down to their final match against Iran.

Hello and welcome to live coverage of England vs USA in the World Cup Group B at the Al Bayt Stadium in Qatar. The battle between “soccer” and “football”. Will favourites England triumph or will we see “the greatest tie since Bunker Hill”?