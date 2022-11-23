Spain v Costa Rica - Live updates from Group E

As for Costa Rica, they’re at the opposite end of the experience spectrum to Spain - plenty of their main men are all well into their 30s. This is their sixth World Cup, their most memorable coming in 2014 when they qualified out of a group containing both England and Uruguay.

Fans on this side of the world will be very familiar with Keylor Navas, the ‘keeper who won three Champions Leagues with Real Madrid and now lines out for PSG. Elsewhere, former Everton man Bryan Oviedo is at left-back as Costa Rica have picked five at the back, while former Arsenal man Joel Campbell sits on the wing in a 5-4-1.

Costa Rica: Keylor Navas; Carlos Martínez, Keysher Fuller, Óscar Duarte, Francisco Calvo, Bryan Oviedo; Joel Campbell, Celso Borges, Yeltsin Tejeda, Jewison Bennette; Anthony Contreras.

The teams are in! Let’s start with the XI Luis Enrique has named for Spain.

🚨 OFICIAL | ¡¡ASÍ DEBUTAMOS ANTE COSTA RICA!!



👥 Esta es la alineación de @LUISENRIQUE21 para el estreno de la @SEFutbol en el 𝐌𝐔𝐍𝐃𝐈𝐀𝐋.



💪🏼 ¡¡VAAAAAAAAMOOOOOSSSS ESPAAAÑAAAAA!!#VamosEspaña | #Catar2022 | #ESP pic.twitter.com/V18FmUupfD — Selección Española de Fútbol (@SEFutbol) November 23, 2022

Spain: Unai Simón; Jordi Alba, Aymeric Laporte, Rodri, César Azpilicueta; Pedri, Sergio Busquets (captain), Gavi; Dani Olmo, Marco Asensio, Ferran Torres.

Plenty to pick through in this Spanish side. Lots of experience at the back with Chelsea’s Azpilicueta and the Manchester City duo of Laporte and Rodri, not to mention Jordi Alba. Of course, Rodri normally plays in central midfield at City but he has dropped back into defence here.

It’s an all-Barcelona midfield trio of Pedri, Sergio Busquets and Gavi - Busquets both the skipper and a rare experienced head away from the defence in what is the third youngest squad in the tournament.

Up front is where the big question marks are. Plenty are asking where are the goals coming from in this Spanish side? Olmo, Asensio and Torres will have the first shot at answering that question as Spain line up in a 4-3-3.

Good afternoon all and welcome to our live World Cup coverage! After a shock already today in Group E with Japan’s victory over Germany, can Costa Rica follow suit with an upset over Spain? We’ll find out soon enough with a 4pm kick-off from the Al Thumama Stadium.

Nathan Johns here to guide you through all the action, get in touch on Twitter (@nathanrjohns) but for now let’s start building up to kick-off.