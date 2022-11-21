World Cup: Iran squad declines to sing national anthem

(L-R) Iran players Ahmad Noorollahi, Alireza Jahanbakhsh and Mehdi Taremi as their national anthem is played ahead of the World Cup group match against England at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha. Photograph: FADEL SENNA/AFP via Getty Images

Iran’s World Cup soccer team declined to sing their national anthem before their opening match against England on Monday.

Many fans back in Iran accuse the squad of siding with a violent state crackdown on persistent popular unrest.

Protests demanding the fall of the ruling Shia Muslim theocracy have gripped Iran since the death two months ago of young woman Mahsa Amini after her arrest for flouting the strict Islamic dress code.

Dozens of Iranian public figures, athletes and artists have displayed solidarity with the protesters – but not the national soccer team, until Monday’s match when all team members remained silent when the national anthem was played.

Iranian state television did not show the players lined up for the anthem before the match got under way in Qatar, just across the Gulf from their homeland.

Ahead of the match, no Iranian player had voiced support for the demonstrations by compatriots from all walks of life, one of the most sustained challenges to the cleric elite since the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

In the past, the Iranian soccer team was a source of fired-up national pride throughout the country.

Now, with mass protests, many would prefer it withdrew from the World Cup.

Iranians are especially outraged because athletes around the world have been speaking out for the demonstrators in Iran while their team has remained largely silent.

Before travelling to Doha the team met with hardline Iranian president Ebrahim Raisi. Photos of the players with Mr Raisi, one of them bowing in front of him, went viral while the street unrest raged on, drawing an outcry on social media.

The activist HRANA news agency said 410 protesters had been killed in the unrest as of Saturday, including 58 minors.

Some 54 members of the security forces had also been killed, HRANA said, with at least 17,251 people arrested. Authorities have not provided an estimate of any wider death count. – Reuters