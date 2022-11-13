‘It should be done in a better way’: Fernandes criticises Qatar World Cup

Bruno Fernandes has become the most outspoken critic yet of the World Cup among those who will actually be playing in it. “It’s not exactly the time we want to be playing in the World Cup,” the Manchester United midfielder said after his side’s 2-1 win over Fulham. “I think for everyone, players and fans, it’s not the best time. Kids will be at school, people will be working and the timings will not be the best for people to watch the games.”

Fernandes is a key part of the Portugal side that will begin its campaign against Ghana a week on Thursday. “We know the surroundings of the World Cup,” he went on, “what has been in the past few weeks, past few months, about the people that have died on the construction of the stadiums. We are not happy about that at all.

“We want football to be for everyone, everyone has to be included and involved in a World Cup because a World Cup is the world. It’s for everyone, it doesn’t matter who. But for a World Cup it’s more than football, it’s a party for fans, players, something that’s a joy to watch, should be done in a better way.”

Fernandes’ team mate and Denmark international Christian Eriksen echoed the sentiments.

“It starts and it’s football, no matter where it is. It’s football, we qualified and we’ll play,” the Dane said. “A lot has been written, there’s a lot of focus on how it’s happened and why it’s in Qatar. I don’t agree with how it’s happened but we’re footballers and we play football. Change has to come from somewhere else.”

United won the game against Fulham with an injury-time winner from the 18-year-old Argentinian Alejandro Garnacho. “He has a lot of talent and his work rate together with the talent makes a big difference with us from the bench,” Fernandes said.

Even that, though, was overshadowed by the World Cup and what the United manager, Erik ten Hag, described as the “danger” of “four weeks, no games, lose focus”.

“It’s a massive win this,” Ten Hag said. “It was a great finish [by Garnacho], it is what we expect from the subs coming in, that is what you have to do. I am really happy with his progress. We have an extra player in this squad and I am happy for the academy and they bring out a player, I am happy for the coaches, good work. So great.”

Alejandro Garnacho of Manchester United celebrates scoring the winner against Fulham during their Premier League match at Craven Cottage, London. Photograph: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

The former Ajax boss was quick to point out the Argentina under-20 international is just at the very start of his career, though, and urged the youngster to continue working hard during the World Cup break – especially as he may no longer be able to bank on being a surprise package for opposing teams.

“There is still for him a long way to go. He has to keep his feet on the ground, the whole team now but him especially,” Ten Hag said. “He has to do much more to impress because he will be recognisable for everyone. So it’s much more important that to confirm it and big players know that, young players don’t know.

“For now it’s a four-week break and that’s already a danger for him because he is now in the momentum and that’s good, it’s a good thing this season and let’s see how he comes back. We have to manage that with him, but his energy is good and I am certain he will have an impact.”

Marco Silva was frustrated to see his Fulham side concede a decisive injury-time goal in successive games, after Manchester City’s winner last weekend. “It’s tough to take,” the manager said. “We deserved much more from the game. We have to learn from this type of moment.”