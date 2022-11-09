Finn Harps part ways with manager Ollie Horgan

Finn Harps are on the look-out for a new manager following the Wednesday’s news that Ollie Horgan had parted company with the club by mutual consent.

Horgan, one of the most colourful and popular characters in the game, was the longest serving manager in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division, having taken charge of the Donegal club back in November 2013.

At the end of last month, the Ballybofey-based outfit was relegated to the First Division. In 36 league games this season, they won just four times.

Given the club’s lack of financial clout compared with the bulk of their opponents, Horgan’s teams had an uncanny knack of punching above their weight. In the nine seasons under his stewardship, Harps played six of them in the top tier. They were also promoted twice, and reached the FAI Cup semi-final in his first season in charge.

In a brief statement, the club confirmed that Horgan had departed by mutual consent. Acknowledging some of Horgan’s great achievements, the club noted that in 2020 the club had secured its best league finish in over 20 years.

“The past nine seasons have seen many a magic night at both Finn Park and around the country, " read the statement.

“Everyone at the club wishes to thank Ollie for his dedication, tireless work ethic and success during his time at Finn Park.”

Chairman Ian Harkin added: “We would like to thank Ollie for his efforts on behalf of the club throughout his time at the club. His work ethic and passion are legendary. We wish him every success in the future.”

The club is set to hold its AGM on Sunday, November 27th.

Horgan’s departure will not come as a shock to many in the north-west.

At the end of the 2021 campaign, it was unclear whether he would stay on, and it was only after protracted talks that he agreed to lead the club again, even though he knew considerable challenges lay ahead. The team of 2021 was widely regarded as being the best at the club in two decades and many felt that they could have finished higher than eighth - for the second successive season.

Prior to the start of the 2022 season, Horgan spoke about it being “the biggest challenge yet” - not least because he had to virtually rebuild an entire team. No fewer than 12 of the previous season’s squad departed, among them the likes of key defenders Shane McElaney, and Kosovar Sadiki, midfielders Mark Coyle and Karl O’Sullivan, and strikers Tunde Owolabi, Adam Foley and Sean Boyd.

To compound matters, club captain Dave Webster has missed most of this season through injury.

As ever, Horgan lured a number of experienced players from abroad to the club, including American Eric McWoods, Croatian Filip Mihaljevic, Jordanian Jaime Siaj, and several English and Scottish based players. But they struggled from early on in the season, and ultimately finished bottom.

Much of the club Horgan did for the club was on a volunteer basis.

The club’s relegation and Horgan’s departure comes as a particular blow during a time when huge efforts are being made to kick-start the work on the much delayed new €6 million stadium project, only a kilometre from the existing Finn Park ground that has served Harps since entering the League of Ireland in 1969.

Horgan’s departure is likely to attract the interest of quite a few clubs.