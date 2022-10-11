LIVE World Cup playoff: Scotland v Republic of Ireland

The permutations for tonight are explained below. Currently Switzerland are 2-1 up on Wales, but Iceland are only drawing with Portugal... and have a woman sent off. Both games heading into their final five minutes. If Iceland fail to win, then a victory for Ireland would qualify them for the World Cup.

[ Mary Hannigan on the scenarios facing Vera Pauw’s side as they hope to qualify for the World Cup ]

The team news for tonight:

Republic of Ireland: Courtney Brosnan; Jamie Finn, Niamh Fahey, Louise Quinn, Diane Caldwell, Megan Campbell; Lily Agg, Denise O’Sullivan; Áine O’Gorman, Heather Payne, Katie McCabe (c).

𝐓𝐄𝐀𝐌 𝐍𝐄𝐖𝐒 | 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 v 🇮🇪



🟢 @Aineogor9 first competitive start since Nov 2021



🟢 @jamiefinn_ returns



🟢 @Niamh_Fahey1 equals Ciara Grant's caps record of 105



⏰ | KO 20:00

📍 | Hampden Park, Glasgow

📺 | LIVE on RTÉ2#SCOIRL | #COYGIG | #WeAreOne pic.twitter.com/uIcCeImmIC — FAIreland ⚽️🇮🇪 (@FAIreland) October 11, 2022

Scotland: Lee Gibson; Lisa Evans, Sophie Howard, Rachel Corsie (c), Nichola Docherty; Erin Cuthbert, Caroline Weir, Samantha Kerr; Fiona Brown, Martha Thomas, Claire Emslie.

This is your Scotland team for tonight's @FIFAWWC play-off against Republic of Ireland 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿#SWNT pic.twitter.com/qDiijFmvXv — Scotland National Team (@ScotlandNT) October 11, 2022

Vera Pauw’s long and winding road leads back to Glasgow, writes Mary Hannigan in a profile before the game. The Ireland coach may not be universally appreciated but has history within her grasp. While the 59-year-old has managed nations in both the European Championships and Olympic Games, she has never made it to the World Cup. So, a win over Scotland at Hampden would either break that duck or, at least, give her and her charges a strong chance of the feat in New Zealand next February.

[ Vera Pauw's long and winding road leads back to Glasgow ]

Speaking of which, Katie McCabe was feeling relaxed as the World Cup judgment day arrived, writes Malachy Clerkin. If the rest of the Ireland squad are as loose and relaxed as Vera Pauw and McCabe, then tension isn’t going to be the reason they don’t make it to the World Cup. The Arsenal player is focused but not fretting about the Scottish test ahead in the crucial playoff.

Ireland's Katie McCabe. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

“There’s not a weight on my shoulders,” McCabe says. “I feel the support and the love the backing from the nation. I wouldn’t say it’s a weight necessarily. I think we all know what’s at stake. It’s another game of football at the end of the day.”

[ Katie McCabe feeling relaxed as World Cup judgment day arrives ]

Hello and welcome to live coverage of the Republic of Ireland’s crucial playoff game against Scotland. Kick-off is at Hampden Park at 8pm. In a time when the men’s team seem incapable of making that leap, captain Katie McCabe and her team can take this moment its scruff and create history, writes soccer correspondent Gavin Cummiskey in his preview.

[ McCabe and Co can create history under the spotlights of Hampden Park ]