LIVE: John Egan puts Ireland ahead against Scotland in the Nations League

Watch John Egan’s goal:

The captain fires the Republic of Ireland in front against Scotland! 🇮🇪



A great finish from John Egan and Stephen Kenny's men lead at Hampden Park 💥#SCOROI | @FAIreland pic.twitter.com/eVFYumYIiI — Premier Sports (@PremierSportsTV) September 24, 2022

45 mins: Uh oh, another foul by Cullen just a few moments after his yellow card. Lucky to get away with that one. Scotland have a free-kick in a dangerous area but leads to nothing... and it’s half-time! Ireland go in ahead thanks to John Egan’s fine finish, Stephen Kenny will be delighted with the score and performance at the break.

Scotland 0 Ireland 1

45 mins: Good hold up by Obafemi and Ireland break. Knight’s pass back to Obafemi is poor though. Two minutes of stoppage time. Cullen gets a yellow card for a tackle on McGinn.

Scotland 0 Ireland 1

43 mins: McGinn takes a corner and Tierney is on the ground getting medical attention. Looks to be a bad injury after a coming together with Parrott. Tierney gets up, but he is taken off the pitch. Hickey plays a nice ball over the top to Dykes but Egan stops him well. Greg Taylor comes on for Tierney.

Scotland 0 Ireland 1

35 mins: Collins drives through midfield again impressively with another mazy run but Obafemi fouls McTominay. Doherty takes a nice touch and pass to McClean. Good cross into Parrott forces a save but it’s given as foul against Tierney.

Scotland 0 Ireland 1

32 mins: Egan competing well against Dykes. Bit more zip in the game now. Ball put into the box and Dykes knocks it down for McGinn but he hits a poor shot again.

Scotland 0 Ireland 1

29 mins: Nice play by Scotland as Stuart Armstrong puts in a good cross from the wing but McGinn scuffs the shot wide. Collins’ aggressive defending has been impressive so far. Tierney puts in a cross but well blocked by Egan.

Scotland 0 Ireland 1

26 mins: Ireland are energised after the early goal. Defensive and midfield shape looks strong in limiting Scotland and some good pressing. Christie tries to play in Armstrong but its overhit again for Scotland.

Scotland 0 Ireland 1

18 mins: GOAL FOR IRELAND! John Egan pulls on the ball from the corner and it’s an excellent low finish. Earlier, Obafemi won a breaking ball, but a little slow with delivery to Parrott on the break. Scotland get back and his shot is blocked by Hendry. Good corner for Ireland is taken by McClean and it falls to Egan and he scores!

Scotland 0 Ireland 1

15 mins: Another bad tackle by McGinn, on Jason Knight this time. Very lucky to avoid a booking. Doherty wins the ball from a header but is judged to have fouled Tierney harshly.

Scotland 0 Ireland 0

12 mins: Goal disallowed for Ireland! O’Shea plays an excellent pass and Parrott runs through, dummying the defence and putting it away. But it’s offside. Shame.

Scotland 0 Ireland 0

9 mins: McTominay has a one-two with Dykes but his cross is blocked into Bazunu. Ireland lose the ball cheaply, not a high-quality start by either team.

Scotland 0 Ireland 0

6 mins: Ryan Christie takes a shot from distance but misses the target from range. Ireland struggling to get a foothold on the game. John McGinn flattens McClean, letting him know he’s there. Could be some hard tackles tonight.

Scotland 0 Ireland 0

4 mins: Cagey start by both teams, exchanging possession. McClean nearly finds Parrott with a long ball. Ireland putting a lot of pressure on Scotland when they’re in possession.

Scotland 0 Ireland 0

Watch Michael Obafemi’s stunning goal against Scotland the last time these two teams met. What he would do for the same tonight.

𝗪𝗛𝗔𝗧. 𝗔. 𝗦𝗧𝗥𝗜𝗞𝗘! 🚀🔥



🇮🇪 Michael Obafemi sends the Aviva Stadium wild as @FAIreland go 3-0 up against Scotland!



An incredible way to score his first international goal!#IRLSCO pic.twitter.com/o3RKJ2XVEm — Premier Sports (@PremierSportsTV) June 11, 2022

Malachy Clerkin writes that there is a significant gap in quality between Scotland and Ireland but Scotland can be a yardstick for Stephen Kenny in terms of success. He points out Brian Kerr’s first game as manager was a 2-0 victory over Scotland at Hampden Park in 2003. Kenny would take that tonight and sprint to the airport.

[ The likes of Scotland are a perfect yardstick for Stephen Kenny’s boys ]

The current league table in League B Group 1 is as follows:

1. Ukraine - Played 5 Points 10 GD 6

2. Scotland - Played 4 Points 9 GD 5

3. Ireland - Played 4 Points 4 GD 1

4. Armenia - Played 5 Points 3 GD -12

Ireland can no longer get promotion to League A but a win tonight would make sure they avoid relegation to League C with a game to spare. Gavin Cummiskey writes why the Nations League matters:

[ Points, politics and priorities: Does the Nations League matter? ]

TEAM NEWS:

Stephen Kenny spoke of his “dilemmas” in team selection and tonight he has gone for Dara O’Shea at centre back over the more experiences Seamus Coleman and Shane Duffy. Doherty and Bazunu return to the team after missing the Scotland game in June through injury. Lyndon Dykes comes in for Scotland after scoring two goals from the bench against Ukraine in their 3-0 victory. Aaron Hickey replaces the injured Nathan Patterson.

Ireland: Gavin Bazunu, Nathan Collins, John Egan (c), Dara O’Shea; Matt Doherty, Josh Cullen, Jayson Molumby, Jason Knight, James McClean; Troy Parrott, Michael Obafemi

Scotland: Craig Gordon; Aaron Hickey, Scott McKenna, Jack Hendry, Kieran Tierney; Scott McTominay, John McGinn (c), Callum McGregor; Staurt Armstrong, Lyndon Dykes, Ryan Christie

Hello and welcome to live coverage of Ireland’s game against Scotland in the Nations League at Hampden Park in Glasgow. Stephen Kenny says his team is improving and they will look to repeat the performance against the Scots in Dublin in June when they ran out 3-0 winners.

Earlier today, Ukraine won 5-0 away to Armenia, ending Ireland’s chances of promotion to League A. However, every win counts in the Nations League in improving Ireland’s ranking and seeding prospects for the Euro 2024 qualifiers. Kick off is at 7.45pm