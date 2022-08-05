Premier League opening weekend: Fixtures, kick-off times, team news and TV details

Marc Cucurella could make his Chelsea debut against Everton at Goodison Park after completing his move from Brighton on Friday. Photograph: Eddie Keogh/Getty Images

SATURDAY (3pm unless stated)

Fulham v Liverpool, 12.30 - Live BT Sport 1

Fulham could be without winger Harry Wilson for up to two months. The winger will miss out on facing his former club due to a knee injury sustained in a behind-closed-doors friendly against Aston Villa and could face a challenge to be fit enough to play for Wales at the World Cup. Boss Marco Silva will also be without Nathaniel Chalobah, but said all his other players are available.

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker is fit after an abdominal injury. Defenders Ibrahima Konate (knee) and Kostas Tsimikas (knock), midfielders Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (hamstring) and Curtis Jones (calf), forward Diogo Jota (thigh) and second-choice goalkeeper Caoimhín Kelleher (groin) are all out. Naby Keita is set to resume training on Friday after spending almost a week out with illness.

Last season: No corresponding fixture

Last five league matches: Fulham W D L W L; Liverpool W D W W W

Referee: Andrew Madley

Bournemouth v Aston Villa

Bournemouth will be without summer signings Ryan Fredericks and Joe Rothwell but Marcus Tavernier could make his debut. Defender Fredericks and midfielder Rothwell have been ruled out after sustaining calf and quad injuries respectively during pre-season. Midfielder Tavernier is pushing for inclusion having joined the Cherries from Middlesbrough on Monday.

Villa will assess Emiliano Buendia after he picked up a thigh injury in a behind-closed-doors friendly with Fulham, but he returned to training on Thursday. Tyrone Mings, replaced as captain by John McGinn, has trained all week after a niggle and will be fit to play while Calum Chambers has recovered from illness.

Last season: No corresponding fixture

Last five league matches: Bournemouth D D W W W; Aston Villa W L D D L

Referee: Peter Bankes

Leeds v Wolves - Live Premier Sports 1

Liam Cooper, Luis Sinisterra and Dan James are among the absentees for Leeds. James is suspended and joins six injured first-team players on the sidelines, with skipper Cooper joined by fellow defenders Luke Ayling and Junior Firpo in missing out. Adam Forshaw and summer signing Sinisterra are recovering from issues picked up during the pre-season tour of Australia, while Stuart Dallas is recovering from surgery on a femoral fracture. Youngsters Mateusz Bogusz and Dani van den Heuvel are also out.

Wolves will be without key striker Raul Jimenez and winger Adama Traore, who are both expected to miss the first two league games. Jimenez sustained knee and groin injuries in last month’s friendly win against Besiktas and Traore is recovering from a hamstring strain. Defender Nelson Semedo (hamstring) is expected to return to action next week and Portuguese winger Chiquinho (knee) remains a long-term absentee.

Last season: Wolves 2 Leeds 3, Leeds 1 Wolves 1

Last five league matches: Leeds L L L D W; Wolves L D L D L

Referee: Robert Jones

Newcastle v Nottingham Forest

Nick Pope and Sven Botman could make their Premier League debuts for Newcastle. Former Burnley goalkeeper Pope and defender Botman, signed from Lille, have joined the club this summer, while full back Matt Targett completed a permanent switch from Aston Villa after a successful loan spell. Right back Javier Manquillo is back in training after a groin problem, while left back Jamal Lewis and central defender Federico Fernandez (both calf) are working their way back to fitness and midfielder Jonjo Shelvey is out with a hamstring injury.

Forest will be without Omar Richards and Ryan Yates as they prepare for their first top-flight fixture since 1999. Richards has a hairline fracture in his leg while Yates is suffering with a knee injury. Forest have brought in 12 players ahead of their top-flight return, with Jesse Lingard, Dean Henderson and record-signing Taiwo Awoniyi headlining the new arrivals.

Last season: No corresponding fixture

Last five league matches: Newcastle W L L W W; Nottm Forest W W W L D

Referee: Simon Hooper

Tottenham v Southampton

Spurs are without new signing Richarlison, who must wait to make his debut after he was last month handed a one-match ban for an incident with former club Everton where he threw a smoke flare into the stands after it was hurled on to the pitch. Boss Antonio Conte is also without Oliver Skipp (heel) and will have to check on Yves Bissouma’s fitness due to a minor hamstring issue. Sergio Reguilon, Harry Winks, Tanguy Ndombele and Giovani Lo Celso are unlikely to feature, with the foursome not part of the Italian’s current plans.

Theo Walcott will miss out for Southampton due to an unspecified injury. The former England forward has not been able to take part in pre-season so is not ready to start the campaign. Nathan Tella remains sidelined with knee trouble, while Tino Livramento is a long-term absentee after surgery.

Last season: Tottenham 2 Southampton 3, Southampton 1 Tottenham 1

Last five league matches: Tottenham W D W W W; Southampton D L L L L

Referee: Andre Marriner

Everton v Chelsea, 5.30 - Live Sky Sports Premier League

Everton manager Frank Lampard will be without Dominic Calvert-Lewin after the striker was sidelined for six weeks with a knee injury. Salomon Rondon will serve the final game of a three-match suspension. Yerry Mina is expected to be available and Allan could also feature but Andre Gomes, Tom Davies and Andros Townsend remain sidelined.

Marc Cucurella could make his Chelsea debut the day after completing his £60 million transfer from Brighton. The 24-year-old’s paperwork was completed just in time for Chelsea to have the option to use him at Goodison Park. Kalidou Koulibaly and Raheem Sterling are also poised to make their league debuts for the Blues.

Last season: Everton 1 Chelsea 0, Chelsea 1 Everton 1

Last five league matches: Everton W D L W L; Chelsea L D W D W

Referee: Craig Pawson

Christian Eriksen is in line to make his Manchester United Premier League debut at home to Brighton on Sunday. Photograph Jan Kruger/Getty Images

SUNDAY (2pm unless stated)

Leicester v Brentford

Leicester will be without injured pair Harvey Barnes and Ricardo Pereira – winger Barnes will be sidelined for several weeks after sustaining a knee injury in last week’s friendly win against Sevilla, while Ricardo, who ruptured an Achilles tendon in the same match, will be out for up to six months. Fellow defender Ryan Bertrand (knee) remains a long-term absentee.

Defender Ben Mee is in line to make his debut for Brentford, after joining on a two-year deal after his contract with Burnley expired. Kristoffer Ajer and Sergi Canos are both sidelined through injury, while Ethan Pinnock misses out with a knee problem.

Last season: Leicester 2 Brentford 1, Brentford 1 Leicester 2

Last five league matches: Leicester L W W D W; Brentford D L W W L

Referee: Jarred Gillett

Manchester Utd v Brighton - Live Sky Sports Premier League

Cristiano Ronaldo could be involved for United even though the 37-year-old has only played 45 minutes of the Red Devils’ pre-season campaign. Anthony Martial is absent with a hamstring issue and Luke Shaw trained this week after missing last week’s friendly against Atletico Madrid through illness. Lisandro Martinez, Tyrell Malacia and Christian Eriksen could make their debuts.

Levi Colwill could make his Brighton debut – the England Under-21 defender arrived on a season-long loan from Chelsea on Friday as Marc Cucurella completed a move in the opposite direction. Kaoru Mitoma, Julio Enciso and Deniz Undav are also pushing for debuts, while long-term absentee Jakub Moder (knee) is the only player unavailable to head coach Graham Potter.

Last season: Brighton 4 Man Utd 0, Man Utd 2 Brighton 0

Last five league matches: Man Utd L D W L L; Brighton D W W D W

Referee: Paul Tierney

West Ham v Manchester City, 4.30 - Live Sky Sports Premier League

West Ham’s marquee new signings Gianluca Scamacca and Nayef Aguerd will have to wait for their debuts as boss David Moyes says the Italian striker is not fit enough yet while Moroccan defender Aguerd suffered a knee injury in pre-season. Centre half Angelo Ogbonna (knee) is still not ready to return.

City will be without Aymeric Laporte for the start of their title defence. The defender is out for several weeks after knee surgery and could miss the first month of the campaign. Striker Erling Haaland looks set to make his Premier League debut while midfielder Phil Foden and forward Julian Alvarez hope to start after coming off the bench in the Community Shield loss to Liverpool.

Last season: West Ham 2 Man City 2, Man City 2 West Ham 1

Last five league matches: West Ham L L W D L; Man City W W W D W

Referee: Michael Oliver (England)