Ronan O’Gara joins 11 other Irishmen in rugby Hall of Fame

Ronan O’Gara has become just the 12th Irishman to be inducted into the World Rugby Hall of Fame after a ceremony in the town of Rugby, England on Wednesday.

O’Gara was named alongside Pierre Verillepreux, Bryan Williams, Liza Burgess and Stephen Larkham as the latest inductees to be recognised for outstanding contributions to the game.

Between them the five Hall of Fame inductees have made an 395 international appearances and appeared in 10 Rugby World Cups.

O’Gara, currently a coach with Super Rugby side Crusaders in New Zealand, won 128 Ireland caps, toured with the Lions on three occasions, and helped Munster to Heineken Cup victories in 2006 and 2008.

He joins Brian O’Driscoll, Keith Wood, Willie-John McBride, Basil Maclear, Fergus Slattery, Tom Kiernan, Ronnie Dawson, Mike Gibson, Syd Millar, Tony O’Reilly and Jack Kyle as Irish inductees.

Speaking afterwards O’Gara said: “It’s hugely humbling to be inducted into the World Rugby Hall of Fame. To end up here today, it’s a great day for me and my family, but also you think of your primary school, secondary school, Munster, Ireland, British and Irish Lions, Racing, Crusaders, a lot of people have helped me get here. I’m smart enough to realise I play a team sport and it’s an awesome pack of forwards that made me look good, so I will be thinking about those boys today and especially one or two guys who aren’t still with us.”