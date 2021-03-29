Leinster duo Johnny Sexton and Ross Byrne face fitness battles to make Toulon game

Leinster will prepare for Friday evening’s Heineken Champions Cup last 16 clash against Toulon at the RDS without both Johnny Sexton and Ross Byrne.

An injury update released on Monday afternoon confirmed that Ireland outhalf Sexton was undergoing graduated return to play protocols having passed his HIA before the end of the Guinness Pro 14 final victory over Munster on Saturday.

Sexton had replaced Byrne after an hour of the game of the RDS after the starting outhalf took a knock to a knee, but only lasted five minutes before going off ti undergo a HIA.

Byrne then played out the final 15 minutes of the 16-6 win as Leinster won their fourth straight league title and will be further assessed through the week by Leinster.

Winger Cian Kelleher will return to training this week after his recovery from a hamstring injury, while prop Vakh Abdaladze is set to increase his involvement in team training as he continues to recover from a back injury.

Ireland secondrow James Ryan remains sidelined due to concussion, along with Jimmy O’Brien (hamstring), Garry Ringrose (ankle), Will Connors (knee), Rowan Osborne (hand), Tommy O’Brien (ankle), Adam Byrne (quad), Caelan Doris (concussion), Dan Leavy (knee), Conor O’Brien (knee) and Max Deegan (knee).