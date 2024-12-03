Ryan Baird available for Leinster’s European opener with Bristol

Ryan Baird is in line to play for Leinster in their opening Champions Cup match away to Bristol on Sunday. Photograph: David Rogers/Getty Images

Ryan Baird, Jordan Larmour, Jimmy O’Brien, Lee Barron and Jack Conan are available for Leinster’s Investec Champions Cup round-one match against Bristol Bears at Ashton Gate Stadium on Sunday (5.30).

Baird has come through the graduated return to play protocols after picking up a head knock on Ireland duty, while Larmour, O’Brien and Conan started in Leinster’s URC victory against Ulster in Belfast last weekend, while Barron came on as a replacement in that match.

Paddy McCarthy and Tommy O’Brien have returned to full training. Will Connors picked up a hamstring injury against Ulster and is unavailable, while Jamie Osborne (groin) and Tadhg Furlong (hamstring) are also out of the trip to Bristol. There are no further updates on hooker Dan Sheehan and wing Rob Russell.