Connacht boss Pete Wilkins wants ‘to see a response from the players’ against Zebre

Outhalf Josh Ioane is in line to return for Connacht's Challenge Cup opener at home to Zebre on Saturday. Photograph: Tom Maher/Inpho

It is a case of familiar foes, territory, and ambitions as European rugby returns to Dexcom Stadium on Saturday evening with the visit of Italian outfit Zebre.

Connacht’s desire to make a European statement begins again – this time against their fellow URC opponents in round one of the Challenge Cup competition, which Pete Wilkins and his squad are taking “seriously”.

“It’s really important in terms of the sort of team we want to be. We talked about growing our consistency within games, but also week to week, and the fact that it’s Challenge Cup rather than URC is no different,” Wilkins says.

“We want to get out there and do the business. I think all teams, regardless of which European competition they’re in, if you can win three of those first four games, you put yourself in a pretty good position to advance in the competition.”

READ MORE

Also critical, however, is Connacht’s response to their 28-14 defeat against the Bulls in the URC last weekend, having gone behind 28-0. Although not helped by an early red card to Sean Jansen, the loss resulted in Connacht tumbling down to eighth place in the table – a sharp reminder of the cut-off point for next season’s Champions Cup rugby qualification.

Where do Ireland go after the Autumn Nations Series? Listen | 41:54

“Any game, and any home game in particular, is welcome so soon after that Bulls result,” Wilkins says. “We can’t be going 28-0 down at home, and I want to see a response from the players in terms of how we start this game, the intensity around the contact, and also the movement around the pitch.

“Any game at this stage, in front of our supporters, is important for us to show that what we did last week wasn’t reflective of the sort of team we want to be this season. We can only change that by getting out there and doing the business.”

The main injury concerns are Shayne Bolton and Joe Joyce, who were due to have scans on foot injuries on Tuesday, and Wilkins expects they will be ruled out this weekend. JJ Hanrahan and Peter Dooley are also unlikely to make it, but outhalf Josh Ioane, who is rehabbing a ligament strain, is on track for a return. Internationals Bundee Aki, Finlay Bealham and Mack Hansen are not due to return to training till next week.

As a result Wilkins plans to use the competition to give game time to some players, who are “banging on the door”.

“It is a good opportunity to reward a couple of the younger guys who really impressed us so far through preseason. That said, I don’t think there’ll be too much change, certainly not this week. The reason I say that is for players not to participate in either of these Challenge Cup games, it becomes a long time between the Bulls game through to our Leicester game and the URC. So I don’t want to leave them on breaks too long.”

Connacht’s disappointing result against the Bulls could also have consequences on selection.

“Not everyone will survive that performance, but there are a few who I want to see go out and prove they actually can put things right. So it’ll be a bit of a mixture.”

Wilkins expects the biggest challenge ahead will be the short turnaround from playing Perpignan in Europe to facing Leinster pre-Christmas.

Saturday’s fixture will also see long-time Connacht player Caolin Blade make his 200th appearance.

“A magnificent servant to Connacht,” said Wilkins. “He has set the standards in terms of performance. He’s been stuck behind some pretty decent scrumhalves at Connacht and he’s remained competitive, incredibly energetic.”