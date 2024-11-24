Scotland too strong for Australia as they end their grand slam hopes

Scotland 27 Australia 13

Scotland’s autumn report card reads three wins out of four. That will do nicely, but they felt obliged to defeat a fast-improving Australia to regard the campaign as a success. The hosts eventually scored four tries in overwhelming Joe Schmidt’s young team – there will be no Wallabies grand slam, no emulation of the heroes of 1984 – but the tourists stayed in the battle until the final quarter.

Storm Bert caused havoc across Scotland this week, disrupting both teams’ preparation, but the players awoke to blue skies and mercifully warmer weather compared to that which forced them to train inside a few days ago. Having made six changes from last Sunday’s win in Wales, Schmidt was forced into two further tweaks: the hooker Matt Faessler, who scored a hat-trick in Cardiff, was ruled out with a calf injury, before the lock Jeremy Williams withdrew on Sunday morning due to illness. Brandon Paenga-Amosa started in the frontrow in place of Faessler, with Lukhan Salakaia-Loto in the secondrow.

A vastly experienced Scotland line-up boasted 690 caps; it was the first time since last year’s Rugby World Cup pool match against Ireland that Gregor Townsend could select his preferred back three of Blair Kinghorn, Darcy Graham and Duhan van der Merwe. Sione Tuipulotu – born in Melbourne, raised between Australia and Tonga – captained the team from inside-centre, watched by his Scottish Greenock-born grandmother, flown in from Australia for the occasion.

There was excitement about Scotland’s rapier-like attack meeting a skilful, resurgent Wallabies. But Australia’s Noah Lolesio fluffed his kick-off, Huw Jones dropped it, and the early highlight was Graham winning a breakdown penalty. Scotland had spoken of targeting the defence of Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii, while acknowledging his threat – and it was a rugby league style carry by the 21-year-old that helped to buy field position for Lolesio’s opening penalty. Russell soon fluffed a chance to level with a horrible penalty attempt of his own.

But when Ewan Ashman threw a lineout long to Tuipulotu, Australia were caught off guard, and there was no stopping the home captain from close range. He ran straight through Len Ikitau, having brushed off Andrew Kellaway. Scotland raised the tempo and Tuipulotu cut in from the left, fed by Graham, and crunched into contact with an onrushing Suaalii. The Australian went down immediately and was taken off seconds later – not before exchanging a few words with the Scotland inside centre. Before an equally emotional meeting against Tonga at the Rugby World Cup, Tuipulotu had said: “I’m sure they will be trying to take my head off.” He was apparently carrying that spirit into this confrontation, and the removal of Suaalii was a heavy blow for the Wallabies.

With only 10 points scored by at half-time – Scotland led 7-3 – it wasn’t the festival of free-flowing rugby some had hoped for. Carlo Tizzano was penalised by Chris Busby soon after the break, allowing Russell to passed 400 Scotland points with a penalty, only for Australia to immediately answer back their own penalty.

The scoreboard was worryingly close for a match that Scotland regarded as campaign-defining. The home fans wailed when Tom Wright, the visiting fullback, appeared to block the scrumhalf Ben White after he chipped over the top. The TMO decided Wright had stood his ground, but it was forgotten when Russell and the outstanding Kinghorn combined to send Van der Merwe darting over on the left.

Murrayfield was really buzzing when a quicksilver attack saw Graham busting through the defensive line and looping a pass to Josh Bayliss of Bath, just off the bench. The backrower had a couple of defenders to beat and applied a stunning finish in the corner. Russell’s conversion made it 22-6 – those Australian grand slam hopes were well and truly gone. More exceptional work from Kinghorn and his backline team-mates made it two Bath try-scorers inside four minutes when Russell jogged over. Harry Potter raced over for a late try on debut for Australia, who now head for Dublin with what they may regard as their own campaign-defining match against Ireland. – Guardian