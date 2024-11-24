Erin King named World Rugby’s Breakthrough Player of the Year

Ireland’s Erin King celebrates scoring the winning try against New Zealand in the WXV 1 in September. Photograph: Travis Prior/Inpho

Erin King has become the first Irish woman to win an individual gong at the World Rugby awards after being named the Women’s 15s Breakthrough Player of the Year.

King was in Monaco to receive her award at World Rugby’s annual banquet on Sunday evening.

The 21-year-old from Naas, who competed at the Olympics as part of the Irish women’s Sevens team, had a standout breakthrough year with the 15s team.

The flanker was the match-winner against New Zealand in the WXV 1 tournament in September, scoring twice in the famous victory over the reigning world champions, and also scored in Ireland’s win over the USA.

Fellow flanker Aoife Wafer was named on the Women’s Dream Team of the Year after her stellar season in helping Ireland achieve a third-place finish in the Six Nations and second in the WXV 1.

