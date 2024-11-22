Andy Farrell offers opportunities against Fiji but stresses established Ireland player must also perform

Opportunity knocks is the theme of Andy Farrell’s selection for Saturday’s Autumn Nations Series game against Fiji, be it a first, second or even more, although the hidden warning is that in the worst-case scenario it could also be a last chance.

In making seven changes to his starting line-up Farrell has afforded Test debuts to Gus McCarthy and Cormac Izuchukwu, a full Test debut to Sam Prendergast and a third Test start for Jamie Osborne. And while Jacob Stockdale will be winning his 38th cap, it’s only his fourth since the 2021 Six Nations.

Among the six people recalled to the matchday squad on the bench there is another opportunity for Ciarán Frawley after his difficult last quarter off the bench against the All Blacks, as well as a fourth cap for Cian Prendergast who, like Stockdale, has not featured since the World Cup warm-up games.

The last time Farrell did something along these lines was in making nine changes to the starting side which had opened their autumnal campaign with a win over South Africa three Novembers ago, giving three debuts in his matchday 23 when Fiji were again the opponents.

Joey Carbery, the heir apparent at No 10, was winning his 37th cap. He was replaced after 46 minutes and has never played for Ireland since. There’s a salutary warning in there even if Farrell didn’t explicitly say so after unveiling this selection, although he hinted as much.

The debutants and other less experienced players deserve their chance, he said, even if it’s a hard team to break into. “It is, 100 per cent. Take your chance. The lads that we spoke about already it’s their time and you want to know about them. But to me the performance comes from the experienced lads, the lads that we expect to perform. It’s up to them to show the way,” stressed Farrell.

“I’ve no doubt the young lads will be carried along through the fight, and the grit of the others being the best version of themselves. So there’s a responsibility in that regard.”

In other words there’s liable to be some leeway for those embarking upon their Test careers, less so those who are more established. Mindful that four Tests in succession is a tough ask, some frontliners have been rested ahead of next Saturday’s clash with Australia, although Farrell maintained: “We certainly haven’t picked a team for next week.”

Cormac Izuchukwu at squad training. Photograph: Billy Stickland/Inpho

Stockdale probably comes somewhere in between. It’s now seven seasons since he burst on to the international stage as the leading try scorer and player of the championship in the 2018 Six Nations, following that up with his match-winning try against the All Blacks later that year.

He rediscovered his try-scoring mojo with Ulster last season, scoring 10 in 20 games, and has added another three in five matches in this campaign, including a couple of virtuoso finishes.

Farrell ventured that Stockdale had “turned the corner”, adding: “He’s obviously had a word with himself. He’s in good form, he’s making things happen, which was always his point of difference.

“But he’s fit. You can tell he’s looking after himself, you can tell he’s minding himself. He’s speaking up more, taking more ownership around the group. There’s a maturity about him that’s a little bit different, and all those things tell me that he’s hungry and ready to go.”

With Osborne also adding a left-footed kicking option Stockdale is a like for like replacement for James Lowe. But unless he scores a hat-trick and, as importantly, makes his tackles, while perhaps somersaulting over the roof at the Havelock Square end, it’s hard to see him displacing Lowe.

The same perhaps could be said of Osborne, yet his first two Tests at fullback in South Africa demonstrated that not even Hugo Keenan is irreplaceable. And after two cameos off the bench at inside centre in this window Farrell said he would “hold judgment” on which is the versatile Kildare man’s best position “because he’s good at all the positions we know he can play”.

“He’s just a good rugby player who’s getting better because he’s trusting himself more at this level. You’ve seen how he attacked the second Test compared to the first Test in South Africa,” said Farrell, who added that Osborne picks up things very quickly.

“He’s maturing as far as his body is concerned,” said Farrell of Osborne, who turned 23 last Saturday. “He’s a force, isn’t he? He’s hard to stop, he’s some frame on him and he’s going to keep getting better with the more exposure that we give him.”

Ireland's Jamie Osborne is tackled by Justo Piccardo and Joaquin Oviedo of Argentina during an Autumn Nations Series match at the Aviva Stadium on November 15th, 2024. Photograph: Charles McQuillan/Getty Images

In addition to McCarthy and Thomas Clarkson, two of the additional training panellists, all bar four of the original 35-man squad will have been afforded game time by close of business on Saturday, the exceptions being Dave Heffernan, Nick Timoney and Calvin Nash, in addition to the hamstrung Tadhg Furlong.

While it’s a fun task handing out first caps and marking those landmarks, it’s less so telling a player that he misses out or is 24th man again.

“It’s tough, tough, because again there’s always a human side to all these things,” said Farrell, who admitted that “it’s unbelievably hard to give your all to the team” and not be given any game time for all manner of reasons.

“You’d love to give everyone exposure but that’s not my job. My job is to do the best for Irish rugby and the team is right at the top of that.”

Johnny Sexton has been keeping a low profile in the background since been added as a mentor, specifically to the outhalves, in what Farrell described as a “defined [role] at the minute”, overseeing goal-kicking among other things.

“He’s taken hold of the high-ball stuff and the mentoring of players that you would expect him to mentor and advise, and being around the whole group, sharing ideas.

“He’s come in softly at the start and he’s certainly building through it now and we see a lot of improvement in the areas that he’s coaching at the minute.”

IRELAND (v Fiji): Jamie Osborne (Leinster); Mack Hansen (Connacht), Robbie Henshaw (Leinster), Bundee Aki (Connacht), Jacob Stockdale (Ulster); Sam Prendergast (Leinster), Craig Casey (Munster); Andrew Porter (Leinster), Gus McCarthy (Leinster), Finlay Bealham (Connacht); Joe McCarthy (Leinster), Tadhg Beirne (Munster); Cormac Izuchukwu (Ulster), Josh van der Flier (Leinster), Caelan Doris (Leinster, Capt).

Replacements: Rónan Kelleher (Leinster), Tom O’Toole (Ulster), Thomas Clarkson (Leinster), Iain Henderson (Ulster), Cian Prendergast (Connacht), Conor Murray (Munster), Ciarán Frawley (Leinster), Stuart McCloskey (Ulster).

FIJI: Vuate Karawalevu; Jiuta Wainiqolo, Waisea Nayacalevu (capt), Josua Tuisova, Ponepati Loganimasi; Caleb Muntz, Frank Lomani; Eroni Mawi, Tevita Ikanivere, Luke Tagi; Mesake Vocevoce, Temo Mayanavanua; Meli Derenalagi, Kitione Salawa, Elia Canakaivata.

Replacements: Sam Matavesi, Haereiti Hetet, Samu Tawake, Setareki Turagacoke, Albert Tuisue, Peni Matawalu, Vilimoni Botitu, Sireli Maqala.