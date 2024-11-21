Fiji make three changes to team for Ireland match

Fiji head coach Mick Byrne has made three changes to the starting team from the Fiji side that beat Wales 24-19 a fortnight ago for Saturday’s Test match against Ireland at the Aviva Stadium (KO 3.10pm).

The Pacific Islands’ side made wholesale alterations for the victory against Spain last weekend but have reverted to their strongest available line-up, injury and suspension notwithstanding. Ponipate Loganimasi replaces marquee player Semi Radrada who is suspended following his sending off in the Welsh match.

Luke Tagi comes in at tighthead prop for Sam Tawake who drops to the bench while Mesake Vocevoce replaces Isoa Nasilasila and will partner Matu Meli Derenalagi in the second row. Setareki Turagacoke, Peni Matawalu and Vilimoni Botitu are changes to the matchday 23 on the bench from the game in the Principality Stadium.

More to follow...

Fiji: V Karawalevu; J Wainiqolo, W Nayacalevu (capt), J Tuisova, P Loganimasi; C Muntz, F Lomani; E Mawi, T Ikanivere, L Tagi; M Vocevoce, T Mayanavanua; R Derenalagi, K Salawa, E Canakaivata. Replacements: S Matavesi, H Hetet, S Tawake, S Turagacoke, A Tuisue, P Matawalu, V Botitu, S Maqala.