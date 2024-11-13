Pablo Matera returns from suspension as Argentina name team to face Ireland

Pablo Matera returns from suspension to take his place in the Argentina backrow for Friday night's game against Ireland at the Aviva Stadium. Photograph: Masanori Udagawa/Inpho/Photosport

Felipe Contepomi has made three changes to the Argentina side that beat Italy 50-18 for Friday night’s game against Ireland at the Aviva Stadium (8.10pm).

Matias Moroni, who started on the bench in Rome, is promoted to the run-on team at centre, alongside Lucio Cinti. The experienced Guido Petti is recalled to the secondrow in place of Franco Molina, while another familiar face, Pablo Matera, has served a suspension incurred in the Rugby Championship and returns to the backrow.

Santiago Grondona moves to the replacements as does Molina, while further changes to the bench see Santiago Carreras and Justo Picardo promoted as backline cover. Connacht’s Santiago Cordero, a replacement the last day, is not included in the matchday 23.

ARGENTINA: Juan Cruz Mallia; Rodrigo Isgro, Lucio Cinti, Matias Moroni, Bautista Delguy; Tomas Albornoz, Gonzalo Bertranou; Thomas Gallo, Julian Montoya, Joel Sclavi; Guido Petti, Pedro Rubiolo; Pablo Matera, Juan Martin Gonzalez, Joaquin Oviedo.

Replacements: Ignacio Ruiz, Ignacio Calles, Francisco Gomez Kodela, Franco Molina, Santiago Grondona, Gonzalo Garcia, Santiago Carreras, Justo Picardo.