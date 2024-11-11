How did you find the atmosphere at the Aviva for Ireland v New Zealand? We want to hear your thoughts

Ireland fans during the Autumn Nations Series game against New Zealand at the Aviva Stadium on November 8th. Photograph: Dan Sheridan/Inpho

Expectation can be a double-edged sword. Ireland’s 23-13 defeat against the All Blacks on Friday was proof of that.

So used to glittering nights under the lights at the Aviva have we become that a loss like last week hurts all the more. But although the result didn’t go Ireland’s way, it was still a game very much worth watching.

The All Blacks were on form, there were battles being won and lost right around the pitch, and until the closing 12 minutes the largest score gap was just six points.

And yet, for those present at Lansdowne Road, it came across as a sedate affair. Commenting on Friday’s atmosphere at the Aviva, Johnny Watterson writes: “[Spectators] expect to get bang for their buck from the performance, and maybe a feeling of entitlement.

“That’s one reason why many spectators began to file out of the ground while the action was still in progress ... fans voted with their feet and either left the ground or went to purchase drinks to bring back to their seats.”

The Irish Times wants to hear what you thought of the atmosphere at the Aviva Stadium for the Ireland v New Zealand game. Did it fall flat because of result? Are the in-match comings and goings of spectators from their seats a nuisance? Did it live up to what we’ve come to expect from these big Test encounters?

You can share your experience using the form below. A selection of the responses may be published in The Irish Times.