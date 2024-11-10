Ireland lose top spot in world rankings after defeat to New Zealand

Rugby

Ireland down to third in the world with South Africa first and New Zealand second

Ireland's defeat to New Zealand on Friday night has seen them drop to third in the world rankings. Photo: Charles McQuillan/Getty Images
Gerry Thornley
Sun Nov 10 2024 - 13:27

Ireland’s 23-13 defeat to New Zealand last Friday night at the Aviva Stadium has seen them lose their place at number one in the world rankings and they will remain in third if South Africa beat Scotland at Murrayfield this afternoon.

The All Blacks’ win moved them above Ireland in the world rankings and Scott Robertson’s team would actually return to number one were South Africa to lose against Scotland. In that scenario, the Springboks would drop to third, with Ireland in second place.

The World Rugby rankings are only officially updated at midday on Monday but, as things stand, South Africa (91.77) are first, New Zealand (91.21) are second and Ireland (90.58) are third, and in the event of Rassie Erasmus’ side winning in Murrayfield, or indeed drawing, those rankings would remain in the same order.

Having beaten South Africa in Durban last July to claim first place, Ireland regained the number one ranking after the Springboks lost to Argentina in the penultimate round of the Rugby Championship. But South Africa can now stay in first place by beating Scotland.

Gerry Thornley is Rugby Correspondent of The Irish Times

