AIL round-up: St Mary’s shine on return to Division 1A with spiky win over rivals Terenure

There was no disputing the merits of the Mary’s win in a long-awaited Energia All-Ireland rematch

St Mary’s centre Myles Carey in action against Terenure at Templeville Road. Photograph: Dan Sheridan/Inpho
Gerry Thornley
Sun Nov 10 2024 - 19:08

For St Mary’s, it was almost worth the wait or must have felt like it anyway. Caelan Doris, Dan Sheehan and Peter O’Mahony were among a boisterous and engaged crowd of about 3,500 – the biggest at Templeville Road in many years – as the home side confirmed they are back in Division 1A after a seven-year absence with a vengeance courtesy of an eventful and spiky 32-22 over local rivals Terenure on Saturday.

Terenure looked well placed after recovering from a blistering start by the home side to lead 15-10 at half-time through well-worked tries by lively hooker Max Russell and classy full-back Adam La Grue.

But Mary’s again stormed out of the blocks and the game pivoted on two quickfire tries by centre Myles Carey, albeit the second clearly followed a knock forward in the air from Conor Dean’s up-and-under which somehow all three officials missed.

Soon after Jordan Coghlan was held up over the Mary’s line, the influential Greg Jones stole a close-range line-out and Terenure out-half Caspar Gabriel kicked a penalty to the corner dead.

But there was no disputing the merits of the Mary’s win and a second try by winger Michael Silvester further rewarded their ploy of attacking ‘Nure on the edges. Whereas Terenure left pointless for the first time this season, a fifth attacking bonus point helped elevate Mary’s into second above Clontarf on points’ difference after the latter’s hard-earned 26-20 win at home to Young Munster.

Ballynahinch, including Jake Flannery, Aaron Sexton and Zac Ward, underlined their title credentials when Conor Rankin’s late penalty completed a 27-25 bonus point win away to an injury-hit Lansdowne.

The champions Con trailed City of Armagh by 19-7 before converted tries through Daniel Hurley, Scott Buckley and Ronán O’Sullivan in a 28-26 win, but Niall Carville burrowed over late on to earn the home side two bonus points.

UCD moved above Garryowen at the foot of the table with a vital 29-19 win at Dooradoyle despite a hat-trick by home captain Donnacha Byrne.

The 1B leaders Old Belvedere scored eight tries in a 57-21 win at home Highfield, while Nenagh Ormond stayed second with a 22-14 win over Queen’s as UCC and Naas lost ground.

Corinthians’ young guns moved clear in 2A with a 31-14 win at Barnhall, their fifth of six wins with a bonus point, as Cashel lost at home to Navan and Instonians went second with a 35-17 at home to Old Crescent.

Energia All-Ireland League results

Men’s Division 1A: City of Armagh 26 Cork Constitution 28; Clontarf 26 Young Munster 20; Garryowen 19 UCD 29; Lansdowne 25 Ballynahinch 27; St Mary’s College 32 Terenure College 22.

Division 1B: Blackrock College 24 Shannon 10; Dublin University 24 Naas 22; Nenagh Ormond 22 Queens University 14; Old Belvedere 57 Highfield 21; UCC 27 Old Wesley 31.

Division 2A: Banbridge 22 Greystones 25; Buccaneers 19 Ballymena 37; Cashel 14 Navan 17; Instonians 35 Old Crescent 17; MU Barnhall 14 Corinthians 31.

Division 2B: Clogher Valley 65 Malahide 26; Galwegians 22 UL Bohemian 27; Rainey 24 Sligo 20; Skerries 22 Malone 24; Wanderers 24 Dungannon 19.

Division 2C: Ballyclare 44 Clonmel 38; Belfast Harlequins 32 Dolphin 21; Enniscorthy 48 Omagh Academicals 27; Midleton 21 Bruff 6; Monkstown 26 Tullamore 13.

Women’s Division: Blackrock College 51 Cooke 0; Old Belvedere 45 Wicklow 12; Suttonians 24 Galwegians 20; Tullow 0 Railway Union 106; UL Bohemian 55 Ballincollig 8.

