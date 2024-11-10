AIL round-up: St Mary’s shine on return to Division 1A with spiky win over rivals Terenure

For St Mary’s, it was almost worth the wait or must have felt like it anyway. Caelan Doris, Dan Sheehan and Peter O’Mahony were among a boisterous and engaged crowd of about 3,500 – the biggest at Templeville Road in many years – as the home side confirmed they are back in Division 1A after a seven-year absence with a vengeance courtesy of an eventful and spiky 32-22 over local rivals Terenure on Saturday.

Terenure looked well placed after recovering from a blistering start by the home side to lead 15-10 at half-time through well-worked tries by lively hooker Max Russell and classy full-back Adam La Grue.

But Mary’s again stormed out of the blocks and the game pivoted on two quickfire tries by centre Myles Carey, albeit the second clearly followed a knock forward in the air from Conor Dean’s up-and-under which somehow all three officials missed.

Soon after Jordan Coghlan was held up over the Mary’s line, the influential Greg Jones stole a close-range line-out and Terenure out-half Caspar Gabriel kicked a penalty to the corner dead.

But there was no disputing the merits of the Mary’s win and a second try by winger Michael Silvester further rewarded their ploy of attacking ‘Nure on the edges. Whereas Terenure left pointless for the first time this season, a fifth attacking bonus point helped elevate Mary’s into second above Clontarf on points’ difference after the latter’s hard-earned 26-20 win at home to Young Munster.

Ballynahinch, including Jake Flannery, Aaron Sexton and Zac Ward, underlined their title credentials when Conor Rankin’s late penalty completed a 27-25 bonus point win away to an injury-hit Lansdowne.

The champions Con trailed City of Armagh by 19-7 before converted tries through Daniel Hurley, Scott Buckley and Ronán O’Sullivan in a 28-26 win, but Niall Carville burrowed over late on to earn the home side two bonus points.

UCD moved above Garryowen at the foot of the table with a vital 29-19 win at Dooradoyle despite a hat-trick by home captain Donnacha Byrne.

The 1B leaders Old Belvedere scored eight tries in a 57-21 win at home Highfield, while Nenagh Ormond stayed second with a 22-14 win over Queen’s as UCC and Naas lost ground.

Corinthians’ young guns moved clear in 2A with a 31-14 win at Barnhall, their fifth of six wins with a bonus point, as Cashel lost at home to Navan and Instonians went second with a 35-17 at home to Old Crescent.

Energia All-Ireland League results

Men’s Division 1A: City of Armagh 26 Cork Constitution 28; Clontarf 26 Young Munster 20; Garryowen 19 UCD 29; Lansdowne 25 Ballynahinch 27; St Mary’s College 32 Terenure College 22.

Division 1B: Blackrock College 24 Shannon 10; Dublin University 24 Naas 22; Nenagh Ormond 22 Queens University 14; Old Belvedere 57 Highfield 21; UCC 27 Old Wesley 31.

Division 2A: Banbridge 22 Greystones 25; Buccaneers 19 Ballymena 37; Cashel 14 Navan 17; Instonians 35 Old Crescent 17; MU Barnhall 14 Corinthians 31.

Division 2B: Clogher Valley 65 Malahide 26; Galwegians 22 UL Bohemian 27; Rainey 24 Sligo 20; Skerries 22 Malone 24; Wanderers 24 Dungannon 19.

Division 2C: Ballyclare 44 Clonmel 38; Belfast Harlequins 32 Dolphin 21; Enniscorthy 48 Omagh Academicals 27; Midleton 21 Bruff 6; Monkstown 26 Tullamore 13.

Women’s Division: Blackrock College 51 Cooke 0; Old Belvedere 45 Wicklow 12; Suttonians 24 Galwegians 20; Tullow 0 Railway Union 106; UL Bohemian 55 Ballincollig 8.