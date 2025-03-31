Champions Cup Last 16: TV details, kick-off times, team news and more

Who is playing, when and where?

Leinster are playing Harlequins in the last 16 of the Champions Cup in Croke Park on Saturday at 3pm. Later that evening, Munster travel to the Stade Marcel Deflandre to play La Rochelle at 5.30pm. On Sunday, Ulster play Bordeaux Bègles at Stade Jacques Chaban-Delmas; that one kicks off at 12.30pm.

Friday

Northampton v Clermont Auvergne, 8pm

Saturday

Toulon v Saracens, 12.30pm

Leinster v Harlequins, 3pm

Castres v Benetton, 3pm

La Rochelle v Munster, 5.30pm

Glasgow v Leicester, 8pm

Sunday

Bordeaux Bègles v Ulster, 12.30pm

Toulouse v Sale, 3pm

How can I watch it?

You watch Leinster on free-to-air; their clash at Croker will be on RTÉ2 from 2.15pm. It is also on Premier Sports. Munster’s game against La Rochelle, and Ulster’s game against Bordeaux Bègles, are on Premier Sports. You can also catch live coverage of the games on the Irish Times website.

How are the Irish provinces looking, and what are their chances?

It is fair to say that Leinster expect to beat Harlequins at home. They have only lost one game in all competitions all season; that was without a full-strength team in South Africa in the URC. While Harlequins are not to be underestimated - at seventh in the English Premiership table and scraping through to the Champions Cup knockouts - the Irish province will be heavy favourites.

The same can’t be said of Ulster, who will be rank outsiders to beat Bordeaux after losing 40-19 to them in Belfast in December. Going away from home will make it even more difficult, so expectations will be low.

The other game should be more even, if tricky, for Munster. Ronan O’Gara’s La Rochelle have an excellent recent European pedigree with a couple of Champions Cup titles, but haven’t been at their usual standard this season in Europe or the top 14. Ian Costello’s men will hold out hope of a famous victory on the west coast of France.

Who would the Irish provinces play next if they win?

Munster could play Ulster in the quarter-finals if both teams win their games, but it is more likely the southern province would play the formidable Bordeaux away if they win. Leinster would play Glasgow Warriors or Leicester Tigers if they win, at home in Dublin.

What is the team news?

Leinster hooker Rónan Kelleher will step up his rehab this week, hoping to be available for the game against Harlequins. Alex Soroka is following the graduated return-to-play protocols and will also be assessed in the run-up to Saturday, while backrow Will Connors will be unavailable after picking up a shoulder injury during the game.

Munster have received the boost that Jack Crowley is set to stay with Munster after agreeing a new contract with his home province.