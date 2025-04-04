Leinster bolstered by returning Ireland internationals for Harlequins Croke Park showdown

Caelan Doris will captain a Leinster side heavily bolstered by the return of several Ireland internationals for their Champions Cup last-16 clash against Harlequins.

Doris is among 13 Ireland internationals named to start Saturday’s game at Croke Park (kick-off 3pm), slotting back into his number eight spot.

In the frontrow, Dan Sheehan gets the nod at hooker, Andrew Porter and Rabah Slimani on either should, while Joe McCarthy returns from international duty to pair up with Springbok RG Snyman in the secondrow.

Jack Conan and Josh van der Flier complete Leo Cullen’s pack.

Having started four of Ireland’s games in the Six Nations, Sam Prendergast starts at outhalf, linking up with Jamison Gibson-Park at scrumhalf.

Robbie Henshaw and Garry Ringrose renew the centre partnership as James Lowe and Jamie Osborne start on the wings and Hugo Keenan comes in at fullback.

Having deputised during Doris’s absence, including their 10-7 URC win over the Stormers last weekend, Max Deegan falls to the bench.

Gus McCarthy, Jack Boyle, Tadhg Furlong and Ryan Baird are also among the replacements, while Luke McGrath, Ross Byrne and All Black Jordie Barrett provide cover for the backs.

Connacht's Shayne Bolton. Photograph: Bryan Keane/Inpho

For Saturday’s Challenge Cup game against Cardiff in Galway (kick-off 8pm), Connacht have made five changes to the starting side that went down 30-24 to Munster at MacHale Park last weekend.

Shayne Bolton returns from a foot injury to start on the right wing as Matthew Devine and JJ Hanrahan form a new halfback pairing.

Bundee Aki and Hugh Gavin maintain their places in the centre, as does Finn Treacy on the left wing and Mack Hansen at fullback.

In the forwards, Josh Murphy comes in for Cian Prendergast who misses out after taking a hit to the head during last Saturday’s game in Castlebar, and Oisín Dowling comes into the secondrow.

Jordan Duggan, Dave Heffernan and Finlay Bealham retain their starting positions, Heffernan captaining the side in Prendergast’s absence, and Darragh Murray, Shamus Hurley-Langton and Sean Jansen complete the pack.

“Tomorrow is the start of an enormous opportunity in achieving our goals at this club which is to win silverware,” said Connacht coach Cullie Tucker, who continues to stand in for head coach Pete Wilkins.

“Our results in the pool stage have set us up nicely for the knockouts, but that’ll mean nothing if we don’t go out and take advantage of it, starting tomorrow.”