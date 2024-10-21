Positive signs for Leinster as Baird, McCarthy and Henshaw well on the road to recovery

There was good news for Leinster with backrow Ryan Baird now in final stages of Graduated Return to Play Protocols and subject to coming through them will be available for selection at the weekend.

Lock Joe McCarthy has also stepped up his recovery ahead of Saturday’s BKT United Rugby Championship Round 6 match against Emirates Lions at the Aviva Stadium (kick-off at 5.15pm, live coverage on RTÉ2 and Premier Sports 2).

Irish centre Robbie Henshaw has resumed full training and will be available for selection this weekend, however, Ciarán Frawley, who rolled his ankle in the first half of Leinster’s match against Connacht in Galway, while not serious, will be further assessed as the week progresses before a final decision is made on his availability.

Jordan Larmour will step up his training programme this week and will be further assessed towards the end of the week before a final decision is made on his fitness, while John McKee will step up his rehabilitation programme and will be further assessed towards the end of the week before a final decision is made on his availability.

Lee Barron won’t be available for selection this week as he manages a minor ankle injury sustained in Leinster’s game against Munster.

There are no further updates on Dan Sheehan, Paddy McCarthy, Jimmy O’Brien, Rob Russell, Jack Conan, Rónan Kelleher and Tommy O’Brien.