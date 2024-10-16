Even before the season started Connacht looked like they would be a good watch. And, so far, it has come to pass. All four Connacht games have been high-scoring and one-score affairs, ensuring they have more bonus points than any other team and only the top two of Leinster and Glasgow have scored more tries.

“It is a reputation I’m happy for Connacht to have and there’s two reasons for that,” said head coach Pete Wilkins before this Saturday’s visit of leaders Leinster to the Dexcom Stadium (kick-off 7.35pm).

“One is we need to play a certain way for us to get enough wins to be competitive at the end of the season. With the type of players and resources we’ve got, we need to be positive and brave in how we play. It’s our best formula for success.

“The second part is it means that I think we’re staying true to the ethos of the club, in what this club is about and it’s about thriving sometimes in difficult conditions, firing shots and daring to dream about what’s possible.

“That might sound a little twee, but we’re making a conscious effort in how we’re trying to play. It’s certainly not dull, but also the important thing is that we’re winning, and we’ll keep striving towards that.”

Connacht’s approach also engages and energises their supporters, which is another consideration while the Dexcom Stadium is undergoing an extensive facelift on one side of the ground with the shell of a three-layered stand, new HPC and offices. While this reduced the capacity for their first home game against the Sharks to 4,217, additional terracing at the Bohermore and College Road end of the ground means the Leinster game is a 6,117 sell-out.

“We’ve got to fire some shots,” said Wilkins on the same theme. “It can’t be a game we’re afraid to lose. It can’t be a game where we’re trying to contain the opposition. We have to be really positive in everything we do. That’s attack and defence, and set-piece.

Darragh Murray of Emerging Ireland scores his sides second try. Photograph: Darren Stewart/Steve Haag Sports/Inpho

“The second part is recognising the importance of the early period in games for Leinster,” said Wilkins, mindful that Leinster had scored three rapid-fire tries in the opening quarter of their last two games and secured a bonus point by half-time.

“I know Munster is the most recent example of that, but I believe they’re a team who go after points early. With the intensity of how they start games to try and get the bonus point, then give a stiff resistance to teams trying to work their way back into the game, that first quarter is going to be massive, trying to stop that foothold that they. And we are trying to get in the game. We want to get the crowd engaged and get the energy from that.”

In contrast to Leinster, Connacht have had a fairly settled side to date and save for Josh Murphy being ruled out after his red card in the 32-27 defeat to Ulster, Wilkins is unlikely to deviate too much from his established line-up.

Of their six-strong Emerging Ireland contingent, tight head Jack Aungier and lock Darragh Murray are likely to be included while Shamus Hurley-Langton is back in training.

One of their seven ever-present starters to date has been hooker Dave Heffernan, whose strong form and accurate darts appear particularly well-timed given injuries have laid low Dan Sheehan, Rónan Kelleher, Rob Herring and Tom Stewart and made the Connacht man favourite to start for Ireland against the All Blacks.

“I’m delighted for Dave that he’s found that form and that fitness because going back 18 months he was finding it difficult in getting a rhythm into his season. He worked so hard to come back from a couple of injuries he had and I think he’s getting a reward for that now.

“I’m delighted for him, delighted for us because he’s an important player, over 200 caps, and it’s an interesting situation. Dave was flown out to South Africa as a late call-up in the summer there and certainly the feedback from that was very positive.

“I’m pleased that he’s in the conversation and this game between us and Leinster at the weekend will be another factor in how that progresses.”