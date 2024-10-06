Terenure beat Lansdowne 28-22 in repeat of last season’s Division 1A semi-final

Terenure's Marcus Hanan: the 23-year-old prop made his first appearance since Terenure won the AIL final two seasons ago. Photograph: Ben Brady/Inpho

Terenure’s highly rated 19-year-old Austrian-born outhalf Casper Gabriel announced his arrival on the Energia All-Ireland League scene with a stunning cameo off the bench to help seal a 28-22 win over Lansdowne in a repeat of last season’s Division 1A semi-final.

Terenure were leading 23-22 with 12 minutes to go when their two 19-year-old debutant halfbacks combined, Chris O’Connor moving the ball to the blindside off a back-pedalling scrum inside the home 10-metre line and Gabriel, with his second touch at AIL level, offloading outrageously to release Craig Adams.

The left-winger exchanged passes with O’Connor before scoring and the win was effectively sealed when Lansdowne opted for a scrum from a penalty seven minutes out and 23-year-old prop Marcus Hanan, making his first appearance since Terenure won the AIL final two seasons ago after a neck operation, won a relieving penalty.

The classy Lansdowne centre Andy Marks had scored two early tries to put Lansdowne 12-0 ahead, before Chris Cosgrave converted Adam La Grue’s try and landed two long-range penalties to put the home side 13-12 up at the break.

An intercept try by Lansdowne’s debutant 19-year-old winger Todd Lawlor put them back in front but following another Cosgrave penalty Henry McErlean set up a try by lock David Maher. Cue the O’Connor-Gabriel cameo.

Something also had to give at Temple Hill where the game was brought forward to 1.30pm before rain of biblical proportions arrived. By then Cork Con had eased into 20-0 interval lead through tries by ex-Sevens winger Seán French and scrumhalf Adam Maher. Matthew Bowen added a third, and James Taylor kicked the rest as they ended Young Munster’s unbeaten start with a 25-5 win.

This left Clontarf alone atop 1A as they recorded a third bonus-point win away to UCD in what was a highly competitive affair until the visitors’ power game enabled them to pull away and win 30-15.

City of Armagh played the sodden conditions better than Garryowen in earning a slightly surprising but deserved 13-6 win at Dooradoyle, while Ballynahinch had five tries by half-time to lead 31-7 before St Mary’s again rallied to return with two bonus points from a 36-33 defeat. Despite winning one match the newly-promoted St Mary’s sit fourth.

Blackrock had a very significant 35-34 win at Ollie Campbell Park to end Old Belvedere’s unbeaten start, meaning Nenagh’s 22-22 draw against Old Wesley at nearby Energia Park leaves them as the only unbeaten side in 1B.

Corinthians, Barnhall, Cashel and Instonians continue to set their rip-roaring pace in 2A. Each earned a third bonus-point win, the pick of them being Corinthians’ 63-23 win in Navan, where the talented Seán Naughton converted all nine tries, including a brace by fellow Ireland under-20 John Devine.

In a reprise of last season’s women’s final Railway Union gained a measure of revenge with a 19-18 win over champions UL Bohs in a game that was moved to Annacotty as a penalty try and a try by Claire Boles sealed a 19-18 comeback win.

Weekend Energia All-Ireland League results

Men’s Division 1A: Ballynahinch 36 St Mary’s College 33; Cork Constitution 25 Young Munster 5; Garryowen 6 City of Armagh 13; Terenure College 28 Lansdowne 22; UCD 15 Clontarf 30.

Division 1B: Highfield v Dublin University, postponed; Old Belvedere 34 Blackrock College 35; Old Wesley 22 Nenagh Ormond 22; Queens 14 UCC 50; Shannon 18 Naas 23.

Division 2A: Ballymena 17 MU Barnhall 24; Buccaneers 0 Cashel 43; Greystones 28 Instonians 29; Navan 23 Corinthians 63; Old Crescent 17 Banbridge 12.

Division 2B: Dungannon 21 Skerries 22; Galwegians 21 Clogher Valley 22; Malahide 39 Sligo 35; Malone 14 Wanderers 35; UL Bohemian 17 Rainey 15.

Division 2C: Bruff 5 Belfast Harlequins 7; Clonmel 10 Dolphin 10; Midleton 20 Ballyclare 10; Omagh Academicals 15 Monkstown 26; Tullamore 25 Enniscorthy 25.

Women’s Division: Ballincollig 10 Suttonians 10; Cooke 36 Tullow 12; Old Belvedere 7 Blackrock College 15; UL Bohemian 18 Railway Union 19; Wicklow 45 Galwegians 7.