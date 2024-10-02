Samoa rugby rocked by ‘sexual offences’ allegations against head coach

Samoan rugby is in shock after head coach and former Scarlets hooker Mahonri Schwalger was, according to local reports, charged with “multiple serious offences”, including “sexual conduct with a person under 16“.

The 46-year-old was reportedly arrested last Thursday and is thought to be on bail and due to appear in court on November 4th.

Reports in Samoa Global News indicated that Samoa state police charged Schwalger “with multiple serious offences, including unlawful sexual connection, attempted sexual violation, sexual conduct with a person under 16, indecent assault, and common assault”.

Lakapi Samoa, the nation’s rugby governing body, has not yet stated whether the head coach will continue in his current role.

Their statement, released after reports of Schwalger’s arrest emerged, read: “Lakapi Samoa is aware of serious allegations involving our Manu Samoa Head Coach, Mase Mahonri Schwalger. The matter has been reported to the police, and we are fully co-operating with their investigation.

“We will not be commenting further to respect the privacy and rights of all parties involved. While the investigation is ongoing, Lakapi Samoa remains committed to upholding the highest standards of conduct and providing a safe and respectful environment for all.”

Schwalger has overseen half a dozen Tests since taking up his current role, his selected team beating Italy 33-25 in July before also overcoming Spain 34-30. At the Pacific Nations Cup, they lost 42-16 to Fiji before winning 43-17 against Tonga. Eddie Jones’s Japan dismissed them 49-27 in the semi-final of the tournament, before Samoa secured third place with an 18-13 victory over the US.

During his playing career, Schwalger spent time at Scarlets and Sale, and represented his home country from 2000 before his retirement as a player in 2014. – Guardian