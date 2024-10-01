Bundee Aki in line to make Connacht return for tough away trip to Scarlets

Ireland international Bundee Aki is in line to make his first appearance of the season in Connacht's trip to play the Scarlets on Friday night. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

Irish international Bundee Aki is expected to make his return to Connacht duty for their URC meeting with Scarlets in Wales on Friday night.

Head coach Pete Wilkins is relying on the centre to be the “role model” in helping his side deliver a win in Parc Y Scarlets.

“The key for this game will be the energy and intensity we bring to our performance, and Bundee is certainly the man who role-models that for ourselves and for Ireland. It will be really important – a Friday night game away from home in west Wales,” said Wilkins.

Aki, he says, is “incredibly important” for his qualities as an attacker, defender and organiser in what Wilkins describes is a venue “not for the faint-hearted”.

READ MORE

“It’s not somewhere you can go and have 60 or 70 per cent intensity. So I think in terms of that – the talismanic effect Bundee has on the group – the energy, the edge he brings, not just in his own game, but to the 14 or the 22 other guys around him, that’ll be very important to us.”

Connacht will be missing new recruit Josh Ioane for this weekend’s meeting with Scarlets. Having suffered a head knock in their 36-30 victory over the Sharks at Dexcom Stadium, the New Zealander is undergoing return-to-play protocols.

Cathal Forde, who stepped into the role after Ioane’s departure, is available, while the experienced Jack Carty is another option.

Wilkins says Forde produced his “most assured” display in the No 10 shirt.

“I was really pleased, and I think he played a hugely important part in the way we were able to turn the game around. He did well enough, it’s definitely in the conversation this week,” said Wilkins.

“We’ve obviously used Forde in the past to cover 10, and he has filled in there, either off the bench or when there’s been injuries during the game. But I think this was the most assured he looked, and in terms of how he controlled the game.”

Wilkins confirmed that proven campaigner Carty has been training “unbelievably well for the last few weeks in response to Josh’s form”.

“Jack’s still incredibly important for us. He will be this season. And you know, Josh, not being available, provides a good opportunity for Jack as much as anyone, and other player, banging on the door as well.”

Also on the injury list are prop Sam Illo, Shane Bolton, Shamus Hurley and Jordan Duggan, while Joe Joyce, having returned to training, is a “wait and see” prospect.

“He [Joyce] is back training, training fully today, which was encouraging. I think, medically, he’ll be available by the end of the week. It’s just how early we want to make a call to include him or not. So he’s in the mix, but it might be a wait and see with him.”