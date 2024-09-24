Tyler Bleyendaal eager to make his mark with Leinster

Tyler Bleyendaal: 'I admire a lot about Leinster as a club and I was really keen for the opportunity.' Photograph: Tom Maher/Inpho

The Leinster number 10 jersey is up for grabs. Leinster’s new backs and attack coach Tyler Bleyendaal was asked to address a vexed issue that has bubbled away since Johnny Sexton’s retirement, albeit it’s a debate that’s been more external than internal for the most part.

Bleyendaal stated simply: “I don’t think there’s a defined hierarchy, no. Obviously, each of the players has had a different experience and they’ve played different games; that’s all in the past. They have different experiences that they can all draw on. I guess I’m coming in with fresh eyes and seeing them for the first time.

“I respect what they’ve done in the past, but now we’re trying to move forward a certain way and I think it’s going to be an open competition. Guys naturally feel comfortable in the environment. Ross [Byrne] has been here a long time, he’s led weeks, so he’s very comfortable speaking, can get aligned fast and also bring the other guys into that, which we’re starting to do.”

Ross and Harry Byrne, Ciarán Frawley and Sam Prendergast will be part of any discussion while Charlie Tector, a Grand Slam-winning outhalf with the Irish 20s, had a superb game at inside centre against Edinburgh, where he showed disparate qualities from footballing skills to vision to physical toughness.

Bleyendaal continued: “It’s just been fun trying to grow the game together at the start. So, we’re all working together to understand how I operate, the workflow during the week when I connect with the No 10s, and they’re trying to get into my head and trying to also perform at a high level. It’s a work in progress and it’ll be good to watch them.”

Prendergast, the youngest of the candidates, was the first to get the 10 shirt in the URC this season and impressed his new boss. But now he heads off with the Emerging Ireland squad to South Africa and will miss a couple of matches starting with Friday night’s game against the Dragons at the Aviva Stadium.

Bleyendaal said: “He’s been great, I thought he played really well. He put us in a great position. He is super skilful and sees the game a certain way. Sometimes he needs to maybe manage the game in a more conservative way and sometimes we need more of his talent and X-factor.

“I thought the way he kicked, [his] attacking kicks, he marshalled the guys around well, he’s a very skilful player and we are really excited for him.”

Bleyendaal spent four years coaching at the Hurricanes after his playing career as an outhalf at Munster was cut short by injury. The New Zealander had no intention of leaving the Super Rugby side until Leinster head coach Leo Cullen came calling.

“I was really happy at the Hurricanes, loved my time there and I wasn’t looking to leave. We had a great coaching staff and I enjoyed the players. It was really hard to leave them, but the opportunity to come and coach at Leinster [was impossible to turn down].

Leinster senior coach Jacques Nienaber with assistant coach Tyler Bleyendaal during squad training at UCD. Photograph: Ben Brady/Inpho

Bleyendaal succeeds Andrew Goodman, who has joined the Ireland set-up, as Leinster’s backs/attack coach. He is keen to embellish the attacking style that is already there, introduce a nuance here and a tweak there.

“I admire a lot about Leinster as a club and I was really keen for the opportunity. Leinster are a world class attacking team, so there’s a lot to work with. We’ve got top class internationals, we’ve got academy guys looking for opportunities and we’re trying to build a game that everyone can excel in, be really well connected with.

“But you’ll see a lot of similar things. I’ll try and add my own flavour, impose how I’d like to coach, get information across and stress certain points. It’s still a work in progress as well.”

Another plus point was the chance to work again with Jacques Nienaber, under whom he played at Munster, while Bleyendaal will also renew acquaintances with All Black and Hurricane Jordie Barrett, who arrives in Leinster on a seven-month contract in December.

“I was really excited to reconnect with him [Nienaber]. He [has] the same old energy, hasn’t changed one bit. I am doing the attack.”

The pair collaborate on kicking on counterattack, in defence, in transition, and how everything blends in terms of attack and defence.

“[We have] different views. You have to have a foundation to build the game on which is great, maybe you can bring in a variation, if needed in your game plan. We have definitely tried to expand the skill sets of the players.

“We have tried different things tactically throughout the preseason and then we are just going to have to see as the season evolves how it all fits together. It’s great, a great combination of thinking and challenging and then we are trying to find the best product for Leinster.”

James Culhane has passed the return to play protocols after suffering a head injury against Edinburgh and will travel with the Emerging Ireland squad to South Africa. Tommy O’Brien is awaiting scan results on a hamstring injury to determine if he can make the trip. Michael Milne’s ankle needs further assessment while RG Snyman (foot) is stepping up his rehabilitation.