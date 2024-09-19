Jack Conan to captain Leinster in URC opener against Edinburgh

Jack Conan will captain Leinster as they travel to Edinburgh for their opening game of the 2024/25 United Rugby Championship. Photograph: Ben Brady/Inpho

Jack Conan will captain Leinster for their opening game of the 2024/25 United Rugby Championship against Edinburgh.

Leinster head coach Leo Cullen named his team for Friday’s fixture (KO 7.35pm), with Cian Healy set to match Devin Toner’s record of 280 appearances for the province.

Conan leads the side from number eight, joined by flankers Max Deegan and Scott Penny.

Hooker Gus McCarthy makes his first senior start, props Michael Milne and Thomas Clarkson are both in to earn their 42nd caps, and Conor O’Tighearnaigh has James Ryan for company in the second row.

Academy player Charlie Tector will partner Garry Ringrose in the centre, with Jordan Larmour and Tommy O’Brien on the wings and Jamie Osborne at fullback.

Jamison Gibson-Park is in at scrumhalf, marking his return from a hamstring injury, while Sam Prendergast is on kicking duty, getting the nod ahead of Ross Byrne.

New signing Rabah Slimani will be hoping to make his Leinster debut from the bench having joined the province from Clermont Auvergne in July.

Leinster (v Edinburgh, Friday, Hive Stadium, Edinburgh, 7.35pm): Jamie Osborne; Jamie Osborne, Tommy O’Brien, Garry Ringrose, Charlie Tector, Jordan Larmour, Sam Prendergast, Jamison Gibson-Park; Michael Milne, Gus McCarthy, Thomas Clarkson; Conor O’Tighearnaigh, James Ryan; Max Deegan, Scott Penny, Jack Conan (capt).

Replacements: John McKee, Cian Healy, Rabah Slimani, Brian Deeny, James Culhane, Luke McGrath, Ross Byrne, Rob Russell.