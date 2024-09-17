Tadhg Beirne takes over as full-time Munster captain from Peter O’Mahony

Tadhg Beirne will take over as Munster’s full-time captain in succession to Peter O’Mahony. Photograph: Dan Sheridan/Inpho

As expected Graham Rowntree has chosen Tadhg Beirne as Munster’s full-time captain in succession to Peter O’Mahony. The 32-year-old Irish lock was the obvious choice, having led Munster for the vast majority of last season after O’Mahony, who had been in the role since 2013, suddenly stepped down after one game as captain last November.

While a current international usually misses chunks of the domestic season, despite his involvement in the World Cup, Six Nations and summer tour, Beirne still managed to play 17 games for his province last season, in addition to 14 matches for Ireland.

Munster’s seven-strong contingent on the South African tour are not expected to make their seasonal re-appearances until Munster’s third round URC game at home to Ospreys in Cork on October 5th, which is therefore likely to be Beirne’s first game as captain.

Beirne joins a select group of eight players who have been named as permanent captain of Munster in the professional era, following in the footsteps of Pat Murray, Mick Galwey, Jim Williams, Anthony Foley, Paul O’Connell, Doug Howlett and O’Mahony.

On foot of deciding to join Munster from Scarlets in 2018, he made his debut for Ireland against Australia in June 2018 before his first game for Munster, which was against Glasgow in September 2018.

He has gone on to score eight tries in 76 appearances for Munster, winning a URC title in 2023, to go with 11 tries in 52 appearances for Ireland and three tries in five appearances for the British & Irish Lions.

Following the announcement, Beirne said: “It’s a huge honour to be named as captain of Munster Rugby and to lead a great group of players into the new season. I have had a fantastic six years here and it’s an incredibly proud moment for me and my family.

“Very few people have had the opportunity to captain Munster Rugby and it’s a massive honour to follow in the footsteps of some incredible players and leaders.

“I had the privilege of leading the team a number of times in the past and the job was always made easier by the amount of leaders we have in the squad.

“We have a very tight-knit group and it means a lot to me to lead the squad as captain for the season ahead.”

Munster head coach Rowntree said: “Tadhg is a world-class player who always leads by example. He is the right man to lead Munster into the new season.

“A player of his calibre commands respect and he has grown into a key leader for us since coming here in 2018.

“He demands the best out of everyone and drives standards within the group.

“He is an extremely calm presence on and off the field and it was very impressive to see how he was able to perform at his usual high level while captaining the squad in a number of big games last season.”