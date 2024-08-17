Women’s Interprovincials: Munster move to summit with victory over Leinster

Munster moved to the summit of the Women’s Interprovincial Championship table with a magnificent 32-21 triumph over Leinster at Virgin Media Park in Cork on Saturday.

As 29-22 winners at the expense of Ulster in the same venue seven days earlier, Fiona Hayes’ charges have now opened up a five-point gap over Leinster in advance of next weekend’s third round of fixtures in this interpros series.

A member of the Ireland under-20 women’s team that competed in a Six Nations Summer Series in Italy last month – under the watch of her province’s assistant coach Niamh Briggs – hooker Beth Buttimer got on the end of a lineout maul on 12 minutes to propel Munster into an early lead.

There was not any sign of panic within the Leinster ranks, however, and Tania Rosser’s side were in the driving seat just past the first-quarter mark. After she pounced on an overthrow from Buttimer to claim their maiden try in the 16th minute, scrumhalf Ailsa Hughes turned creator for Aoife Dalton’s neat finish over the whitewash.

Even though lock Claire Bennett responded for Munster with a try of her own, a slightly superior return rate off the kicking tee had Leinster 14-12 ahead at the midway point in the tie.

Nonetheless, Munster were well in contention on the resumption and following hot on the heels of Chisom Ugwueru’s second try for her province in as many games, the home team were awarded a penalty try on 53 minutes.

This suddenly propelled them into a 24-14 advantage and despite Leah Tarpey’s converted score offering Leinster a fighting chance in the closing stages of the game, Alana McInerney wrapped up a bonus point success for Munster with her fourth try of this year’s competition in the 78th-minute.

Earlier at Kingspan Stadium in Belfast, Ulster produced a stellar final-quarter display to overcome a 14-point deficit and earn a draw with Connacht at the end of an entertaining clash.

Despite Connacht’s Ireland international fullback Meabh Deely racing away for a 23rd minute try, penalties either side of this effort from Abby Moyles had Ulster three points ahead deep into the opening half of the action. Yet Connacht flanker Faith Oviawe was eager to impress after grabbing a brace of tries as a replacement in the western province’s 38-19 defeat to Leinster in the opening round and her converted score had the visitors 10-6 in front at the interval.

Laoise McGonagle and Ulster winger Lucy Thompson proceeded to trade tries on the resumption, before Connacht laid down a marker by registering 10 points without reply during the third-quarter. Having secured her second try of the proceedings in typically clinical fashion, the excellent Deely added a conversion and a penalty to leave Connacht within reach of their first victory of the campaign.

However, Ulster gave themselves a fighting chance when India Daley powered over under the posts for a try on 73 minutes. Vicky Irwin supplied the bonuses to this five-pointer and did likewise for Stacey Sloan’s powerful finish two minutes from time to earn the northern province a hard-earned 25-25 draw.