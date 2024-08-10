Argentina record famous victory over New Zealand in Wellington

New Zealand 30 Argentina 38

Argentina registered a famous upset of New Zealand with a 38-30 victory in their Rugby Championship opener in Wellington.

The All Blacks built an early 10-0 lead and were 13-5 in front after half an hour, but Argentina showed resilience to battle back with Mateo Carreras’ superb 37th-minute try the pick of their four touchdowns.

A converted try from 39-year-old front row Agustin Creevy nudged the Pumas ahead in the closing stages with Santiago Carreras’ late penalty carrying them out of sight.

It was the most points New Zealand have ever conceded at home and their third defeat to Argentina in four years.

“It’s hugely disappointing. That’s not All Blacks standard and that’s something we will take on the chin and get right for next week,” number eight Ardie Savea said.

“This will hurt but we’ll bottle it up and it will hopefully help us next weekend.”